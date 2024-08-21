Paul Heyman to reunite with WWE RAW star rather than side with Roman Reigns? Exploring potential twist

Fans eagerly anticipate Paul Heyman's return to WWE and a reunion with Roman Reigns in his battle with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The group destroyed the Wiseman in early July, and he'll want to get his revenge. Or will he? The Hall of Famer might be sick and tired of dealing with the issues that come with Samoan warfare and decide to link back up with another ally.

One of Heyman's last appearances on SmackDown was a reconciliation with CM Punk. The RAW star made a rare blue brand showing in his hometown of Chicago and his longtime friend made clear his fear of The Bloodline 2.0. He could take up the role of The Best in the World's manager once again instead of coming back to Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table left Heyman to do his bidding after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. This left the ECW legend in a spot of bother, looking devoid of sleep as Sikoa rebuilt The Bloodline into a group of thugs and bullies.

Roman Reigns' absence wholly led to Heyman's downfall, as he tried reasoning with Sikoa to no avail. He refused to name Sikoa the new Tribal Chief, and the stable attacked him and put him through the announcer's desk. His Tribal Chief was nowhere to be seen.

CM Punk, on the other hand, was by his side during Sikoa's tyrannical reign with The Bloodline. On the June 21 episode of SmackDown, he begged the Second City Saint to leave for his own good and to take him with him. Those comments came as The Bloodline 2.0 stood ready to attack an already injured Punk.

The fact that Paul Heyman was eager for Punk to stay clear of the group of rogue Samoans and Tongans speaks volumes. He clearly still holds his former client close to his heart.

CM Punk's return to WWE hasn't amounted to much success on the face of it. He tore his tricep in the Royal Rumble match and lost to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

A reunion with Paul Heyman could help him get back on course to dominate the main event scene. Chicago's own reigned as WWE Champion for 434 days with The Wiseman by his side during his first WWE run.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could pull double duty to manage both CM Punk and Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman is perhaps the greatest manager in WWE history and has a proven track record of guiding stars to success. CM Punk and Roman Reigns hugely benefited from their time with The Advocate.

The brand split hasn't been strictly abided by since the 2024 Draft in April. Randy Orton is appearing on RAW, challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin.

Paul Heyman could use a potential loophole in his contract (he's a master negotiator) to make his way onto RAW. He could rejoin Roman Reigns in the Bloodline War and help CM Punk in his feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

These two potential partnerships could lead to a dream match between Reigns and Punk down the line. A similar situation ensued years ago when Heyman was in two minds about being The Tribal Chief's Wiseman or Brock Lesnar's advocate.

