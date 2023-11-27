Why doesn't Roman Reigns like CM Punk? Know about their issues

It’s public knowledge that Roman Reigns doesn’t like CM Punk. The Tribal Chief has discussed the origin of his beef with The Straight Edge Superstar in the past. For those unaware, Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames this past Saturday in Chicago.

Reigns spoke about his issues with Punk during an interview with Complex in October 2021. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion revealed the beef stemmed from his experience working with the former multi-time champion in the past.

"He made my job a lot harder years ago. If it’s something the fans can get behind and sink their teeth into the product and dive in, I’m willing to do it. I don’t like the guy; I don’t know many people that do. But I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if it’s the case," Roman Reigns said.

It was reported in the lead-up to CM Punk’s WWE return that The Second City Saint might have to mend fences with top stars, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Speaking of Rollins, The Visionary was caught attempting to confront Punk after he made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

When was the last time Roman Reigns and CM Punk faced each other in a WWE ring?

Roman Reigns may not like CM Punk, but he is willing to work a program with the former WWE Champion if the fans want it. The duo faced each other in singles and multi-man matches between 2013 and 2014.

They have only wrestled once in singles competition in the past. That match took place on the January 6, 2014, episode of Monday Night RAW. Punk had The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) at ringside for the match.

Reigns, on the other hand, was accompanied to the ring by his Shield stable mates Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The Straight Edge Superstar lost to the Big Dog due to a distraction from The Shield.

