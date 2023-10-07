What happened between Roman Reigns and multi-time WWE Champion? Know the story about their real-life heat

The internet is buzzing with rumors of a potential feud between Roman Reigns and a multi-time WWE Champion. With that said, said feud may not come to fruition because of the Tribal Chief’s real-life heat with the star, who’s none other than CM Punk.

During an interview with Complex in October 2021, Roman Reigns revealed he didn’t like CM Punk because of his past experience working with the former WWE Champion. However, the Tribal Chief said he’d be willing to put business first if WWE and the fans ever wanted the two to work together.

"He made my job a lot harder years ago. If it’s something the fans can get behind and sink their teeth into the product and dive in, I’m willing to do it. I don’t like the guy; I don’t know many people that do. But I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if it’s the case," Reigns said.

The comments have resurfaced ever since reports came out that CM Punk is willing to return to WWE. The Chicago native was terminated from AEW after a backstage brawl with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Fightful Select reported that CM Punk may have to mend fences with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to return to WWE. For those unaware, the latter had called Punk “cancer” and told him to “stay away” during an interview with Nick Hausman for Wrestling Inc. earlier this year.

CM Punk to confront Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023? Looking at the possibility

There are rumors of CM Punk making his WWE comeback at Survivor Series 2023, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago on November 25.

Several weeks ago, the former WWE Champion teased his arrival during his MMA fight commentary gig.

It is possible that Punk could return in the main event of Survivor Series 2023 to confront Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is rumored to work the big Premium Live Event after Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

Fans must wait to see if CM Punk returns at Survivor Series 2023.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.