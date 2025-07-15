Paul Heyman to reveal WWE megastar as the leader of Seth Rollins' group at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins suffered a horrifying injury right ahead of SummerSlam. From the looks on the faces of LA Knight, Paul Heyman, and the medical staff, the injury looked serious. While fans on social media speculated whether it was real or a work, there have been no updates apart from Triple H claiming that it was bad during the Evolution Post-Show.

With everyone wondering what happens to his faction of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Heyman could reveal the real mastermind of the group: The Rock.

Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson still has many unfinished storylines in WWE. He was supposed to feud with Roman Reigns last year, but that was cut short due to Cody Rhodes' popularity. He returned to the company earlier this year and took John Cena's soul, only to not get involved in the rest of the storyline with Cena. But, what if that was always the plan since he is the real mastermind behind Seth Rollins' faction? Think about it, the group went after Roman Reigns and stole his Wiseman.

They attacked Reigns and put him out of business on RAW after WrestleMania 41. They also tried to take out CM Punk at Night of Champions. Rollins won the Money in the Bank, which he can use to prevent Cody Rhodes from winning the title from Cena.

This could all be The Rock's plan from the start, a backup since Cena's run as champion hasn't worked out as planned. With The Visionary in charge, The Final Boss doesn't even have to show up. But now he can for the biggest reveal since The Cenation Leader turned heel. This move will blow the roof off at SummerSlam if done there.

All this was The Rock's idea to get back at both Reigns and Rhodes and also to ensure Cena does as he is told. Nothing is confirmed as of now.

Who will replace Seth Rollins at SummerSlam?

The initial plan fans had believed that the main event for SummerSlam would be Seth Rollins vs Reigns. The two last fought at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match, which also featured CM Punk.

Seth Rollins ultimately won the battle after Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns. The OTC taking on The Visionary one-on-one would be the chance for the former to get some payback. However, following the events of Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE will have to plan something new.

This could be to have Roman compete for the World Heavyweight Championship. This match, as of now, will feature Gunther vs Punk, but WWE can squeeze The OTC1 into it. This will boost the hype for the show, and Reigns will be in the title belt scene.

