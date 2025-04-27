Paul Heyman's chosen 4: Top WWE stars The Wiseman admitted to wanting in any potential faction

Paul Heyman formed a new alliance in WWE with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins and Heyman addressed what happened last Monday on RAW, only to be interrupted by Punk and Reigns.

Out of nowhere, Bron Breakker saved Rollins and was revealed to be the next member of Heyman's group. The WWE Universe has since speculated that there could be more superstars who could join in the coming weeks.

In an interview with Jeremy Hanna of Newsweek back in August 2024, Heyman seemingly planted the seeds of his new group. He named Rollins and Breakker as part of the current "SmackDown Six" who would be the main pillars of a WWE show.

Punk was also mentioned, but he seemingly failed to make the cut. Let's look at the four other stars mentioned by The Wiseman who could be part of his new stable.

#1. Rhea Ripley is no stranger to joining a group

Rhea Ripley was once part of The Judgment Day (Credit: WWE.com)

At one point in 2023, The Judgment Day was the most dominant faction in WWE, along with The Bloodline. Rhea Ripley was at the helm of the group, culminating in her year-long reign as Women's World Champion. She recently had some bumps in the road, mainly IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Mami is one of the most recognizable female stars in the main roster, so it would be great to see her be part of the new Paul Heyman stable. However, she hasn't been a babyface for a full year, and hence, it could be counterproductive to make her turn again.

#2. Liv Morgan has been on fire since WWE return last year

In addition to Rhea Ripley, Paul Heyman also named Liv Morgan as one of the stars he'll position as a pillar of his show. Morgan has had an incredible run since returning from injury in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. She's had big wins over Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, who are arguably the two biggest names in the women's division.

Morgan is currently holding the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. She also has too much history with Ripley to be part of Heyman's new alliance. Maybe it could be Morgan and Rodriguez, though Becky Lynch is also a safe bet following her heel turn on Lyra Valkyria.

#3. Dominik Mysterio is the future of WWE

Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion (Credit: WWE.com)

One of the biggest reactions at WrestleMania 41 was when Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik and cheers should not be in the same sentence, but it happened in Las Vegas. Fans couldn't get enough of the Judgment Day member that he had to come back to the ring for a second time to celebrate.

As for being part of The Wiseman's alliance, Dominik fits in perfectly as a young, brash member alongside a leader like Seth Rollins and a muscle like Bron Breakker. "Dirty" Dom is still a heel, but if fans continue to cheer him, it might be hard for WWE to ignore it and not turn him face.

#4. Austin Theory can still bounce back

The final name mentioned by Paul Heyman was Austin Theory, who has seemingly had a fall from grace in the past year. Theory has been stuck in a tag team with Grayson Waller, though they won the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, Theory once held the Money in the Bank and was seen as a future main-event player. He hasn't had a chance to evolve into a new character, but at just 27 years old, he has all the time to do it. If he joins Paul Heyman's alliance, he will have a fresh start after more than a year of languishing in the midcard.

