Paul Heyman’s former client to make his WWE return after 615 days to destroy Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

As we are heading toward WWE Wrestlemania 41, Paul Heyman is becoming one of the major highlights of the Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins Mania feud. Initially, the tussle for The Wiseman was only between The OTC and The Best in the World. However, in the recent episode of RAW, The Visionary brought in a major twist by initially attempting to attack Heyman, sparing him, and then forcing him to owe a favor.

All these developments spark the chances of Paul Heyman bringing back his former client Brock Lesnar to WWE after almost 615 days to destroy Seth Rollins. The last time Lesnar appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment was at SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event where he suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes. Since then, there has been no update regarding the comeback of The Mayor of Suplex City.

Meanwhile, considering the situation of Paul Heyman, it's conceivable that he might call Brock Lesnar back to the company. Already, Seth Rollins has proved to Heyman that how both Roman and Punk are selfish and don't care about The Wiseman. So, this left The Special Counsel with the only option; bring back Brock.

As The Visionary attempted to attack the Hall of Famer this week, he might do this again on The Road to WrestleMania 41. So it's better for Heyman to have some backup and Brock Lesnar could be a realistic choice as he is also a former client of Paul Heyman. However, the chances of The Beast returning to WWE are bleak due to him being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

What's the latest update regarding Paul Heyman's former WWE client?

A few days back, a new update emerged regarding Brock Lesnar. A fan claimed that The Beast Incarnate has allegedly confirmed his retirement from the Stamford-based promotion and will not return to WWE in the near future.

As per the fan, he had interacted with the former Royal Rumble winner. In this interaction, he asked Lesnar about his future return to WWE and The Beast allegedly confirmed that he is retired from The Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

This news has spread a shockwave among the WWE Universe as many still do not believe the alleged retirement status of Lesnar. We have to wait for any official confirmation either by Triple H-led promotion or by The Beast himself to get more clarity on the situation.

