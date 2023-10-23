Paul Heyman's plan to end Roman Reigns and The Bloodline subtly revealed on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing possible clue

Paul Heyman currently serves as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, a partnership that began in 2020 with Reigns' return as a villainous character. However, recent developments in WWE programming hint at the possibility of Heyman parting ways with the Samoan faction in the near future.

The potential scenario for this shift arises from the company's recent portrayal of Heyman's admiration for other superstars beyond The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. Examples of this can be seen in Heyman's interactions with both LA Knight and Cody Rhodes.

On September 8, 2023, The Wise Man had an encounter with The Megastar, during which Heyman appeared very impressed by Knight's unfathomable rise in popularity. Paul Heyman expressed his fondness for the 40-year-old and openly stated that he admires LA Knight.

Furthermore, on the latest edition of the blue brand, Heyman mentioned that Cody Rhodes holds a special place in his heart while addressing Rhodes' loss on RAW after Jimmy Uso cost him and Jey the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

These subtle hints suggest that Heyman might be preparing to represent a new client, signaling a potential shift in his allegiance within the company. It is crucial to note that Heyman's departure from the Samoan faction may not be immediate, and it might be contingent on the outcome of Roman's reign as the Universal Champion.

The potential crumbling of the Samoan faction, especially if Reigns loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, could be the turning point leading to Heyman's eventual separation from the group. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks as Paul Heyman continues his alliance with Reigns and The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman recently spotted with Undertaker in a backstage picture

On the October 10, 2023 edition of WWE NXT, Paul Heyman made a notable appearance, standing in Bron Breakker's corner during his match with Carmelo Hayes. The show concluded with a surprise turn of events when The Undertaker emerged and launched an attack on Breakker, subsequently celebrating alongside Hayes.

Adding to the intrigue, the company recently shared a backstage image featuring Paul Heyman alongside The Undertaker. In the photo, Heyman can be seen radiating excitement at his reunion with The Deadman after what appears to be a significant period of time.

The Undertaker and Heyman both have a storied history intertwined with some of WWE's most memorable moments, particularly during The Deadman's intense rivalry with Brock Lesnar. At that time, Heyman played a crucial role as Lesnar's advocate, amplifying the intensity of the feud between Taker and The Beast.