Does Paul Heyman already have his eyes on a potential Roman Reigns' replacement? Subtle hint on SmackDown you may have missed

Paul Heyman has been an integral part of Roman Reigns' storyline, serving as the Tribal Chief's 'Wise Man' for the last three years. However, he has teased a cold betrayal against Reigns in many instances. This week on SmackDown, Heyman was seen in a backstage segment with LA Knight.

The Wise Man seemed very impressed by The Megastar due to his unfathomable rise in popularity. Paul Heyman expressed his fondness for the 40-year-old and said that he admires LA Knight. Since then, fans have been wondering whether this was Heyman teasing a potential replacement for Roman Reigns.

However, that might not be the case, as it was just a backstage segment stemming from Knight interrupting Paul's conversation with Adam Pearce. The 57-year-old was simply pissed off at The Megastar but he politely began his conversation, sugarcoating his words initially.

However, in the end, Paul Heyman displayed his vicious side and gave a stern warning to LA Knight. Therefore, the prospect of Heyman replacing Roman Reigns with Knight is very low, as it looks implausible. The Wise Man will continue serving The Tribal Chief as of now.

The possibility of the former ECW head honcho managing The Megastar at some point cannot be ruled out. However, for now Knight is already ascending to the top organically, carrying a massive fanbase.

Will Paul Heyman's segment have future implications?

WWE always does things that carry an underlying meaning that may have sigificance in the long term. This week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman and LA Knight had a backstage segment, which led to a whirlpool of speculation among fans.

The short yet captivating segment could have a future implication, as WWE possibly teased a feud between LA Knight and Roman Reigns. Heyman's brief interaction with The Megastar could mean that WWE is sowing the seeds for a storyline.

Knight's starpower has been skyrocketing each day among the WWE Universe. If he is ever involved in a program with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it will be a treat to watch for the fans.

Moreover, the two superstars will cause a rumbling among the WWE Universe if they ever get involved in a promo war. Thus, Paul Heyman's segment with the 40-year-old might be the inception of a long term storyline, as both superstars are currently part of the same roster.

The WWE Universe will love to witness this rivalry at some point on the main roster. While Roman Reigns is agruably at the pinnacle of the mountain, LA Knight is ascending to the top at a startling pace.

Would you like to see LA Knight challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.