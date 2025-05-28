Paul Heyman could turn on Seth Rollins if former Money in the Bank winner returns to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman shocked the world when he aligned with Seth Rollins. The alliance between the legends has now strengthened with the addition of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in their corner, becoming one of the most powerful factions in the industry today.
Seth Rollins has been busy battling his former friend Sami Zayn and his bitter rival CM Punk. The Visionary competed in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW, where an interference from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker ended up assisting Rollins to pick up a win and qualify for the ladder match.
While Rollins is busy trying to shape the future, Paul Heyman could construct a massive betrayal, leaving The Visionary within weeks after aligning with him. The betrayal could happen if former Mr. Men’s Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar returns, leaving the industry elated as well as stunned with a shocking set of developments.
Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost a singles match to Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate has not appeared due to several lawsuits related to Vince McMahon, and would require legal clearance to make a grand return and leave the world shocked. While recent reports from Dave Meltzer hinted that the Beast Incarnate is seemingly still under a contract with WWE, there's no confirmation whether Lesnar would ever return to the company.
However, a future return from Lesnar and a re-alliance with Paul Heyman would still completely change the landscape of WWE. Rollins, Reed, and Breakker could then end up taking on Lesnar and Heyman, with the latter proving to be the dirtiest manager in the history of sports entertainment.
What’s next for Seth Rollins and his faction on WWE RAW?
Thanks to some help from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins has qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, CM Punk made an unexpected return following the qualifier, unleashing an attack on Rollins to make headlines all around the globe.
With SummerSlam approaching fast, it is clear that Triple H and his team have some big plans for the faction. While CM Punk and Sami Zayn are united to fight the heels, they are still outnumbered. This might lead to Roman Reigns making his return to align with Punk and Zayn finally.
A potential six-man tag team match between the two groups could be made official for a stage like WrestleMania, with the stars eventually strengthening their position at the top. With a plethora of potential storylines that the company could feature, time will tell what WWE has in store for the Visionary and his powerhouses aligned with Paul Heyman on RAW.