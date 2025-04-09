Paul Heyman could do the unthinkable at WWE WrestleMania 41

With each passing week, the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is taking unexpected turns, especially with the situation of Paul Heyman. During the recent episode of RAW on Netflix, Seth Rollins and Heyman's dynamics created a buzz all over the internet as the Visionary spared the Wiseman from hitting him with a curb stomp. In return for sparing the Hall of Famer, Rollins declared that the Hall of Famer owes him a favor now,
The Special Counsel is already in immense turmoil as CM Punk redeemed the favor and announced that Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns did not like this announcement, as the actions of the Wiseman seemingly betrayed him.
However, after the recent development on the red brand, Paul Heyman could do the unthinkable by joining forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania by turning against both Reigns and Punk.
Seth Rollins attempted to manipulate Paul Heyman on RAW
On RAW this week, the Visionary attempted to manipulate the Wiseman by stating that Roman and Punk did not care about him. Rollins pointed out that the Best in the World left WWE a few years back and didn't take Paul Heyman with him. On the other hand, when the OTC went on hiatus from the company last year, he left Heyman humiliated by Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline.
Both scenarios show that no one truly cares about the Hall of Famer, and this could make Paul Heyman think of pulling a double turn at Mania and joining forces with Rollins.
Heyman owes a favor to Rollins
Also, it's important to note that the Wiseman owes Rollins a favor now, which could force him to do the unthinkable at WrestleMania and join forces with him. It's possible that Rollins redeems his favor and gets secretly in cahoots with the Hall of Famer.
This shocking alliance could be disclosed at Showcase of Immortals, which might stun Roman and Punk. Further, in a post-Mania explanation, Paul Heyman could state how Rollins used his favor and eventually forced him to pull the double turn.
Triple H might be ready to pull this move to generate more buzz for WrestleMania Night 2
There is also a major reason why even Triple H could be ready to pull this move: The Triple Threat match is set to take place on Night 1. So, if the Game executes an unexpected twist on the first night of 'Mania, it will automatically excite fans for the second night.
So, the Chief Content Officer could favor this unforeseen twist to generate more buzz for WrestleMania Night 2.