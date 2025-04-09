Paul Heyman could do the unthinkable at WWE WrestleMania 41

With each passing week, the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is taking unexpected turns, especially with the situation of Paul Heyman. During the recent episode of RAW on Netflix, Seth Rollins and Heyman's dynamics created a buzz all over the internet as the Visionary spared the Wiseman from hitting him with a curb stomp. In return for sparing the Hall of Famer, Rollins declared that the Hall of Famer owes him a favor now,

Ad

The Special Counsel is already in immense turmoil as CM Punk redeemed the favor and announced that Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns did not like this announcement, as the actions of the Wiseman seemingly betrayed him.

However, after the recent development on the red brand, Paul Heyman could do the unthinkable by joining forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania by turning against both Reigns and Punk.

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins attempted to manipulate Paul Heyman on RAW

On RAW this week, the Visionary attempted to manipulate the Wiseman by stating that Roman and Punk did not care about him. Rollins pointed out that the Best in the World left WWE a few years back and didn't take Paul Heyman with him. On the other hand, when the OTC went on hiatus from the company last year, he left Heyman humiliated by Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both scenarios show that no one truly cares about the Hall of Famer, and this could make Paul Heyman think of pulling a double turn at Mania and joining forces with Rollins.

Heyman owes a favor to Rollins

Also, it's important to note that the Wiseman owes Rollins a favor now, which could force him to do the unthinkable at WrestleMania and join forces with him. It's possible that Rollins redeems his favor and gets secretly in cahoots with the Hall of Famer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This shocking alliance could be disclosed at Showcase of Immortals, which might stun Roman and Punk. Further, in a post-Mania explanation, Paul Heyman could state how Rollins used his favor and eventually forced him to pull the double turn.

Triple H might be ready to pull this move to generate more buzz for WrestleMania Night 2

There is also a major reason why even Triple H could be ready to pull this move: The Triple Threat match is set to take place on Night 1. So, if the Game executes an unexpected twist on the first night of 'Mania, it will automatically excite fans for the second night.

So, the Chief Content Officer could favor this unforeseen twist to generate more buzz for WrestleMania Night 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More