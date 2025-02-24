Penta to pull off an iconic Roman Reigns gesture this week on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Ever since his arrival, Penta has been dominating on Monday Night RAW. The Mexican has been on a mission to establish himself as the megastar, much like Roman Reigns did a few years ago. The luchador could make another bold statement in tonight's episode of RAW. He could take a page out of Reigns' book and pull off an iconic move.

Cero Meido is involved in a heated rivalry with Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser on the red brand. They will battle in a Triple Threat Match tonight. Considering Penta's sheer dominance, there is a possibility that he may win the match in style. The 40-year-old could stack one of his opponents on top of the other to secure the pinfall just like Roman Reigns did at WrestleMania 37.

Who can forget the moment when the Undisputed Tribal Chief faced Daniel Bryan (FKA Bryan Danielson) and Edge (FKA Adam Copeland) in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at The Show of Shows in 2021? Reigns not only dominated the match, but he also made a statement as he stacked The Rated-R Superstar over Bryan for a double pin. There is a high possibility that Penta could do such a thing tonight.

It is not necessary that it would be some sort of homage to Roman Reigns; it could simply be a natural show of dominance. Besides, a statement win like that would put the luchador in the spotlight. Well, if he manages to do that, Cero Miedo will no longer be just another newcomer, but he will establish himself as a main event star in the Stamford-based promotion.

That said, this is speculative at this point.

Penta to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is less than two months away. Fans have been speculating about who Penta will battle on the biggest night of the year. The one star whose name keeps coming up is reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

On the RAW before the Royal Rumble, the two superstars came face to face. WWE hinted at a potential feud between the former AEW star and Breakker. Cero Miedo confronted the Intercontinental Champion with a tense backstage exchange, making it clear that he had his eyes on the prize.

There is a chance that this face-off could shape into a full-fledged feud on the Road to WrestleMania. Well, it looks quite obvious that Triple H will have some major plans for Penta for this year's WrestleMania. A rivalry with a rising star like Breakker could be the perfect way to put the spotlight on him.

There is no denying that Penta has the potential to win the Intercontinental Championship. If it happens, it could mark one of the greatest rookie years in WWE history for the Mexican star.

