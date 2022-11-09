[Photo] "One of the biggest badasses in Bollywood and a legit wrestling fan" - Drew McIntyre meets popular actor in India

Drew McIntyre is clearly making the most of his trip to India! The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to share a photo alongside popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Drew McIntyre landed in India immediately following WWE Crown Jewel, and the Scottish Warrior has met some very high-profile personalities during his brief time in the country.

Varun Dhawan is publicly known to be a lifelong pro wrestling fan, and he seems to have caught McIntyre off guard with his knowledge of the business. The SmackDown superstar acknowledged Dhawan as a "legit wrestling fan" and even invited the 35-year-old actor to attend a future WWE event.

Here's what Drew McIntyre posted regarding his interaction with Varun Dhawan:

"@Varun_dvn is one of the biggest badasses in Bollywood and a legit wrestling fan. We could’ve spoke for hours about the business! I can’t wait for you to come to a show, whether it be in the US or India."

Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE's most dependable superstars in recent times

The two-time WWE Champion has been an absolute workhorse for the company ever since he returned a few years ago. Drew McIntyre's most recent match against Karrion Kross happened inside the dreaded Steel cage in the sweltering heat of Saudi Arabia.

The Scottish superstar got the win owing to a controversial finish, and it was later revealed that McIntyre was "extremely sick" during the entire match. Instead of choosing to skip the show due to a wholly valid reason, a stubborn McIntyre insisted on working his match against Kross, as reported below by PWInsider:

"McIntyre was said to be adamant that no matter what, he would make it to the ring and work and was able to do that today," revealed Mike Johnson.

Astonishingly, Drew flew over to India after his latest in-ring assignment amidst his health issues. The 37-year-old has repeatedly proven that he is one of the hardest-working wrestlers in the game and is continuing to do a fantastic job of maintaining his reputation.

What do you think is next for McIntyre on WWE TV? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

