Plan changed last minute for the main event, Major name responsible for Cody Rhodes being able to defeat Brock Lesnar? - Top Rumors Following Backlash 2023

Backlash 2023 was the WWE's first PLE that took place in Puerto Rico in over a decade and has garnered praise from fans and critics. Welcome to the top rumors following Backlash, where we will take a look at some interesting backstage stories that have risen after the monumental show.

The main event of the evening saw Cody Rhodes take on Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare managed to get a win over The Beast Incarnate in a rather controversial fashion. Let's take a look at who was behind the finish and the match, among other rumors from this year's Backlash Premium Live Event:

3) Major name responsible for booking Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

The match between Rhodes and Lesnar was unlike anything that the fans were expecting. From Lesnar bleeding profusely to Rhodes winning the match with a fluke quick pin, the match had its share of unexpected moments. Lesnar had locked Rhodes in a Kimura lock, which the former Royal Rumble winner reversed into a pin.

The surprising conclusion to the match took many by surprise. According to a report by Fightful Select, the person behind the production and booking of the match in WWE was revealed. Michael Hayes was responsible for the match, indicating that the unexpected ending was also probably his decision.

2) Last-minute change of plans for the main event of Backlash

Heading into the PLE, there was a great deal of uncertainty about which match would be the main event of Backlash. Speculation was rife that the match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes would be chosen, and ultimately WWE opted for the first-ever battle between the two. Despite not being the main event, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's San Juan Street Fight exceeded all expectations and was arguably the match of the night. This bout was advertised as the second main event of the show but didn't close the event.

Many fans have taken to social media to voice their opinion about how the bout should have closed out the event, and it appears that this may have been the original plan. Ringside News reported that Bunny and Priest were slated to main-event the show, but WWE later changed the plan to have Rhodes and Lesnar end the show instead.

1) Bad Bunny impressed people backstage with his performance

As per a tweet from WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, a multitude of superstars gathered at the Gorilla position to congratulate Bad Bunny after his match against Damian Priest. The tweet also indicated that there is anticipation among WWE officials that the musician will make an appearance at SummerSlam in some capacity.

"In case it wasn’t apparent, Bad Bunny’s #Backlash match absolutely exceeded expectations backstage with many superstars lined up at Gorilla to celebrate with him. There’s hopes backstage in using him in some form for #SummerSlam," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

Bad Bunny faced Priest in a Juan Street Fight, which the Puerto Rican singer won. Bunny exceeded the expectations of fans and critics by delivering a tremendous performance inside the ring despite not being a full-time wrestler. No wonder the company wants him to return at SummerSlam.

