Poles apart but once together: When Lita and Edge raised the heat on WWE RAW

Lita and Edge were once the hottest couples in wrestling history. Their pairing especially took on a different height during an episode of WWE RAW in 2006. However, the complete opposite was made in the most recent episode of the Monday show.

One of the most notorious moments in WWE, and possibly in wrestling altogether, was Edge and Lita's live "bed-scene" celebration in the middle of the ring on the January 9, 2006 episode of WWE RAW. The action took to a halt when Ric Flair interrupted the duo.

Almost two decades later, it was interesting to see how the once-heated couple were now poles apart. On the February 6, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, Edge kicked off the show alongside his real-life wife and superstar Beth Phoenix. Meanwhile, The Extreme Diva closed the show by helping Becky Lynch during her Steel Cage match against Bayley.

Given the intense and personal background of the storyline, it's no wonder why both stars aren't close anymore. It's been known that the 2005 love-triangle storyline stemmed after Lita cheated on Matt Hardy with the current WWE Superstar. This was made more personal as the Rated-R Superstar and Hardy were close friends at the time.

How did the mature live celebration of Edge and Lita even come to be?

Due to the setup, some might think that the preparations for the infamous January 9, 2006, RAW segment took a lot of thinking. As it turns out, the process may not have been that complicated.

According to former WWE writer Christopher DeJoseph on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, he and Vince McMahon were brainstorming how to celebrate Edge's win against John Cena when the idea was suggested.

"Edge had just won the title from John Cena and cashed in the Money in the Bank. We were in a meeting with Vince and he said, ‘Well what would you do if you won the title and you’re Edge?’ and I said, ‘I would have sex with my girlfriend in the middle of the ring for everybody to see.’ So that’s kind of how that live sex celebration thing happened."

The former couple's iconic storyline in 2005 was definitely remembered by a lot of people. However, both parties involved during the segment weren't the biggest fans. Still, it's good to see both superstars move on and carve their own individual wrestling careers worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

