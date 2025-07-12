Popular megastar to cost Randy Orton his big match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre in a high-voltage clash at Saturday Night's Main Event. This will be a huge opportunity for The Viper to regain his momentum following his big loss against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. However, things might not go Orton's way as he could suffer yet another setback, and this time due to the interference of a megastar.

Rumors have been buzzing that Logan Paul can cost The Apex Predator tonight at SNME. The two superstars were involved in a heated exchange of words on the go-home edition of SmackDown, where Randy Orton reprimanded the social media megastar. Besides, Paul also threw some punches at a laid-out Orton in the ring until Jelly Roll came to the rescue, driving him away.

There is a good possibility that he could interfere in the match between Drew McIntyre and The Viper. Logan Paul has earned a reputation for being a cunning heel, influencing matches with cheap tactics. During the ending moments of the match at SNME, The Prime Master could show up out of nowhere and distract Orton, allowing McIntyre to grab a victory.

The possibility of it happening tonight is quite good. It is because neither of the two superstars can afford a clean loss, and WWE needs a way to protect them. Therefore, Randy Orton losing at the NBC Special due to ringside shenanigans would protect him to some extent. Besides, Logan Paul's interference could lead to a feud involving all the superstars.

The WWE Universe can also expect Jelly Roll's major involvement in the potential chaos that would unfold during the McIntyre-Orton match. It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up.

WWE to sow the seeds of Randy Orton's SummerSlam match tonight?

The upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will play a major role in laying the foundation for several SummerSlam matches. Randy Orton's direction for the grand spectacle might get cleared tonight, as WWE might lay the foundation during his match against Drew McIntyre.

Jelly Roll will be at the ringside during The Viper's bout, and Logan Paul is also expected to interfere. This could give rise to a potential angle with all four stars involved. As a result, it could eventually lead to a blockbuster tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

PW Insider reported that Jelly Roll will team up with Randy Orton to battle Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Hence, WWE could sow the seeds of this bout at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta tonight.

Therefore, fans might get a pandemonium at the ringside during Orton's match with McIntyre. Regardless of what happens, the excitement among fans is at a fever pitch as Saturday Night's Main Event is just a few hours away.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

