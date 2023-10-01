Popular star to become the youngest women's champion? - 4 challengers for Becky Lynch following WWE NXT No Mercy

WWE NXT No Mercy took place last night in front of thousands of fans in Bakersfield, California. While the card featured numerous big-time bouts, probably the most anticipated was the main event for the evening.

Becky Lynch defended her coveted NXT Women's Championship in the final match of the night against Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie was the previous champion, and hoped to regain what was once her pride and joy.

The bout between the two talented women wasn't a standard affair, however. They clashed in an Extreme Rules Match that saw them fight all over the arena, and use every weapon one could possibly think of, including a toolbox. In the end, The Man stood tall and retained her gold.

The bout between them was epic, but there's no rest for the weary. Fans are already looking ahead to Becky's next challenger. This article will look at a handful of challengers who could step up to The Man, including one star who is allegedly going to clash with the champion soon.

Below are four challengers for Becky Lynch following WWE NXT No Mercy.

#4. Tegan Nox is supposed to be first up

Tegan Nox has been an incredibly underutlized superstar. Her first run in WWE saw some success on NXT, before getting lost in the shuffle on the main roster. Nox was released, but quickly re-hired upon Triple H taking over the creative direction of the promotion. She is seemingly now set for a serious push.

As of now, the current plans are for Tegan Nox to battle Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship. After the Welsh star managed to defeat Natalya, she earned herself an opportunity to battle the winner of Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Now that we know The Man is victorious, the pair are supposed to clash on RAW. Unfortunately, WWE, under Vince McMahon, is known to make last minute changes, going as far as scrapping advertised matches. While this bout should be next, there's no guarantee that it will happen until both stars are in the ring.

#3. Thea Hail wants to become the youngest women's champion in WWE history

Thea Hail has had quite the run so far in WWE. She quickly become part of Chase University under Andre Chase. Recently, however, she has showed off a new side. This new and feisty personality has been cultivated by the nefarious Jacy Jayne.

Prior to her recent birthday, Thea attempted to dethrone Tiffany Stratton, to become the youngest women's champion in WWE history. While she was ultimately unsuccessful, the goal remains the same.

At just 20 years old, Thea could become Becky's next challenger. If she does, the plucky underdog could make history at the expense of one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today. Her chances may seem slim, but Thea has the talent to pull it off.

#2. Candice LeRae needs opportunity

Candice LeRae is a veteran of pro-wrestling. She broke into the industry over 20 years ago, and has wrestled in numerous promotions all over the world. LeRae is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

While Tegan Nox is certainly the most underutlized female star on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae comes in a close second. Her main roster run seemed to be off to a promising start last year, but LeRae was quickly lost in the shuffle, potentially due to the return of Vince McMahon.

Regardless of what happened to her push, LeRae's only appearances on television these days are quick losses, alongside Indi Hartwell. Giving her a big-time match with Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship could help swing momentum back in her favor.

#1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch is a dream match to many

Lyra Valkyria is a superb competitor currently signed to WWE. She is part of the NXT brand, but originally debuted on the now-defunct NXT UK. Many believe that the NXT UK Women's Championship was in her immediate future, prior to the brand shutting down.

Becky Lynch hasn't made many friends since coming to WWE NXT. Everybody seemingly wants her gold. Still, her fellow Irishwoman Lyra had Becky's back when Tiffay Stratton and Kiana James attempted to jump The Man.

Despite their new bond, both Irish stars are competitors first and foremost. Lyra and Becky want the NXT Women's Championship, and a dream bout between two generations of European wrestling stars could be on the horizon.