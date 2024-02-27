Popular star to join The Bloodline because of The Rock and then betray him leading to a match at 'Mania? Chance explored

The Rock officially joined The Bloodline a few weeks back on SmackDown. The Brahma Bull aligned with Roman Reigns once Cody Rhodes announced that he would face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The Bloodline had started to lose steam over the past few months, with Reigns often absent. Rock's return has infused new energy into the faction.

While The Rock will not be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he has made it known that he would like to compete at the show. This would be the perfect opportunity to help another member of his family and turn Jey Uso into a megastar. The Brahma Bull facing Main Event Jey in his return match would be solid for the former tag team champion's career.

Last week on RAW, Jimmy Uso attacked Jey Uso. The Rock could interfere in the feud between the brothers and try to mend the fences. He could convince the gullible Jey Uso to return to The Bloodline and show his support for his family. Jey left the faction last year and moved to RAW.

Main Event Uso could initially agree to The Rock's proposal before turning on The Great One and swearing allegiance to Cody Rhodes. Jey's actions would lay the groundwork for his WrestleMania showdown with The People's Champ.

Vince Russo is unhappy with The Rock's booking

On a recent Legion of RAW episode, Russo raised concerns about WWE's booking strategy, questioning the absence of top stars like The Rock and Roman from live shows in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

As a former WWE employee, Russo noted that his success as a writer during the Attitude Era was due to having regular access to the company's biggest stars.

"I said it a couple of weeks ago: how can you not have The Rock and Roman and everybody involved in these matches on every single one of these shows? I've never heard of this. There's no way,'' he said.

Though Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso could be the match WWE goes ahead with, Jimmy is just not on the same level as Jey for the match to be believable. Having Jey Uso prove his loyalty towards Cody Rhodes will solidify the former as a top babyface and a match against The Great One will launch him into the main-event scene.

Do you want to see Jey Uso vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.