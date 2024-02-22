Watch: Jey Uso can't help but dance after being attacked by his own brother on RAW

Jey Uso was still feeling good after WWE RAW despite being beaten down by Jimmy Uso at the end of the show.

"Main Event" Jey challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of RAW last Monday in Anaheim, California. He was a second away from dethroning The Ring General when Jimmy rang the bell prematurely to distract the official.

That allowed Gunther to beat Jey and extend his run as Intercontinental Champion. Jimmy then viciously attacked his twin brother to end the show. He hit two huge splashes off the top rope to put Jey down as fans in the arena booed.

After the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk came out to comfort Jey Uso. Rhodes was the first to enter, and the fans sang along to his entrance theme, Kingdom, by Downstait. As the crowd sang along, Jey had some energy left and began to dance along with his hands.

Here's the video:

Rhodes then surprised the fans in attendance by bringing out the injured Punk, who had nothing but praise for Cody and Jey. The trio worked together to send the fans home happy despite the result of the main event.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso happening at WrestleMania 40?

It has been rumored for months that one of the matches that will happen at WrestleMania 40 will be Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. The rivalry between the twin brothers started after Jimmy's betrayal at SummerSlam.

Jey did all he could to avoid his brother, who kept coming back and costing him championship wins. The attack on WWE RAW might have planted the seeds for a potential dream match in Philadelphia.

The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes has resumed, with Jimmy and Solo Sikoa helping Drew McIntyre beat The American Nightmare to open RAW. With Jey's history with The Bloodline and his current association with Rhodes, it was inevitable that he was the next target.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 just got more interesting, and each show has certainly become a must-watch.

What do you think will happen next after The Bloodline cost Jey and Cody this past Monday on RAW? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE