Did WWE RAW sow the seeds for Jey Uso's mega WrestleMania 40 feud? Analyzing massive swerve

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured an iconic showdown between Jey Uso and Gunther where the Intercontinental Championship was on the line. Despite the efforts from the former Right Hand Man, the match didn't end up in the way Jey wanted as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa intervened to cost their brother the match and title shot.

Besides this, it seems like the company has already sowed the seeds for a mega WrestleMania clash between Jey and Jimmy Uso. This potential belief arises from speculations about a dream clash between these two.

Further, during the post-match assault, Jimmy stated that Jey will always have a problem in front of him no matter how big he becomes. So this seemingly indicates that the company is heading towards a match between these two at the Grandest Stage of Them All to settle their unfinished business.

The rivalry between Jey and Jimmy Uso was initiated at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live event, where the latter returned and cost Jey the title match against Roman Reigns.

Later, Jimmy also aided the Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest in regaining the Undisputed Tag Team Titles from Jey and Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to witness what will happen at WrestleMania 40 when it seems like, finally, Jey Uso will wrestle Jimmy Uso in a first-time-ever match.

Was Jey Uso supposed to win the IC Title on RAW?

The decision of Jey Uso losing at the hands of Gunther received a mixed response from the fans.

Amid this, reports stated that the former Bloodline member was initially slated to win the gold from the Ring General.

"Hearing an interesting story we hope to follow up on with more tomorrow… source states there were multiple people within the company under the impression Jey Uso was winning the IC title tonight on RAW. I’m told that as late as 6 pm, this was the direction on various show rundowns within the creative and digital departments."

However, per the new reports, there are no such plans for the title change, and the reports surrounding Jey's victory are seemingly untrue.

It will be intriguing to catch what will happen next with the Imperium Leader and who will dethrone him in his historic title reign.

