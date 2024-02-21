Backstage update on last minute change to Jey Uso’s match on WWE RAW - Reports

Monday's WWE RAW featured another big match on The Road to WrestleMania 40. However, there was some controversy surrounding the finish, and now details are being reported on what happened.

This week's RAW was the go-home episode for Saturday's Elimination Chamber PLE. GUNTHER is unable to travel out of the United States due to temporary visa restrictions, so The Ring General worked his featured match in the RAW main event. The match lasted almost 19 minutes and saw Jimmy Uso interfere. The champion took advantage by blocking a splash with his knees, then covering to retain.

It was reported in the lead-up to Monday's RAW (via Wrestlevotes) how several people within WWE were under the impression that Uso would be winning the Intercontinental Championship from GUNTHER. The report detailed how a source claimed that the title change was still the direction on various show rundown sheets within creative and digital departments as late as 6 p.m. on Monday.

WWE faced some backlash from fans who assumed the company nixed a big Uso title win to let GUNTHER's historic reign continue. However, a new report from Ringside News notes that there were never confirmed plans for a title change. A tenured member of WWE's creative team said nixing Uso's title win on RAW was "completely fabricated" and just not true.

GUNTHER will likely take the Intercontinental Championship into WrestleMania 40, but it remains to be seen if he will defend it in singles action or a multi-man match. If he makes it through both nights, his current reign will be at 669 days going into the RAW After WrestleMania, or just a few days from the 1-year, 10-month mark.

GUNTHER talks WWE WrestleMania 40 plans

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is heating up, but there's still no clear word on who GUNTHER will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against.

The Ring General has been rumored to face several challengers, with most being names he's already defeated in recent months - Chad Gable, The Miz, Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and others. A multi-man match for the title has also been rumored.

Imperium's leader recently appeared on the Battleground podcast and had major praise for one of his WWE rivals. He also commented on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there are a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for 'Mania," he said. [From 06:51 to 07:03]

GUNTHER also worked WrestleMania 39 last year, retaining over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an intense Triple Threat. The title defense at WrestleMania 40 will be his second appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals, as last year was his debut.

When and how do you see GUNTHER's title reign ending? What is your bold prediction for a surprise WrestleMania 40 match to be announced? Sound off in the comments below!

