Popular star to replace Jey Uso as SmackDown's top babyface? Possible aftermath of him quitting WWE

Jey Uso ended the recent edition of WWE SmackDown unexpectedly by announcing that he is out from The Bloodline, the blue brand, and the whole Stamford-based promotion. This generated attention from the WWE Universe as fans anticipated what's next for the Bloodline. However, in the absence of Jey Uso from the company, WWE could use LA Knight as a top babyface to replace the former Right Hand Man on SmackDown.

Even the angle of leaving WWE seems to be a part of the storyline, but still, it will eventually lead to Jey missing WWE television to solidify the angle further. Also, Roman Reigns will likely miss WWE for upcoming months, which leaves the company with the choice of LA Knight to make him the top babyface in the absence of these stars.

ELA Knight recently won the SummerSlam Battle Royal

This opportunity serves as a golden chance and one of the biggest turns to further solidify Knight as a main eventer in the company. As fans are already behind the push of the Megastar, this step could ultimately lead to positive growth for him in the company.

Also, as Jimmy Uso could still appear on television, this could open up the opportunity for a feud between Jimmy & Knight. This also helps Jimmy to generate more heat among the fans and eventually anticipate his future clash against his brother.

When will Jey Uso likely return to WWE?

Currently, there are no reports regarding the potential return of Jey Uso to the company. However, the upcoming Premium Live Event Payback 2023 could potentially serve as a platform for Jey's return. If the clash between Jey and Jimmy Uso doesn't take place during the show, Jey might return to attack Jimmy if he happens to be competing in a match.

Furthermore, Jey's recent attack on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the show suggests that the connection between The Tribal Chief, Enforcer, and the storyline remains. It will be intriguing to see what the company has in store for the upcoming shows.

The absence of both Jey Uso and Roman Reigns for a few weeks could also put Jimmy in the spotlight as one of the prominent figures from the Bloodline Saga.

Alternatively, the company might also explore giving Jimmy Uso a singles run in the upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown.

