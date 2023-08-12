Did Jey Uso really quit WWE? Exploring impact of his crucial decision! 

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown left fans in utter shock as Jey Uso announced that he is 'quitting' WWE. The former Right Hand Man was initially involved in a segment with The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso. During this segment, Jimmy revealed that he attacked Jey at SummerSlam because he didn't want to see him get corrupted after becoming The Tribal Chief like Roman Reigns.

However, following this revelation, Jimmy Uso left the ring. Subsequently, Reigns mocked Jey and berated him for messing everything up. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was then superkicked by Jey Uso, who later went on to deliver the same to Jimmy. Afterward, Jey looked into the camera and stated, "I'm out of The Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE!"

This left fans stunned, as Jey not only departed from the faction but also chose to leave the Stamford-based promotion. However, a potential reason behind this significant decision could be Reigns' injury. For those unaware, The Tribal Chief has been dealing with a hip or back injury that has prevented him from competing in the ring.

With The Tribal Chief's continued involvement in The Bloodline saga, the company may want Reigns to fully recover before taking the next step.

Another reason for Jey's departure could be to prolong the feud between Jey and Jimmy until WrestleMania 40. Earlier reports indicated that a creative force backstage wants to hold off until WrestleMania 40. This quitting angle could effectively assist the company in extending the rivalry between the two men until the Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

As anticipation builds among the fans, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold following Jey's announcement, which has left this cliffhanger in the Bloodline saga.

What lies in the aftermath of Jey Uso 'quitting' WWE?

With Jey Uso's announcement of his departure from the company, it is highly likely that he will be absent from WWE television for some time. Additionally, Jey's announcement might pave the way for a solo run for Jimmy Uso on the blue brand.

Jey Uso's absence from the company adds to the anticipation surrounding the clash between the brothers, as fans are already excited to see what the company has in store next. It has been reported that the two might go head to head at Payback.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns will react to this development and what his role will be in the feud between the two brothers. Of course, all this is considering Jey does return to the company in due course.

