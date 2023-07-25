Popular star to switch brands to Monday Night RAW? - 4 ways Jimmy Uso could return to WWE from his injury

The Bloodline Saga has been the most interesting and compelling story in all of WWE for quite some time. If you ask many fans, the storyline is the greatest in pro wrestling history.

While quality is very much subjective, there's no denying that The Bloodline story has captivated audiences and improved the company's business metrics in essentially every way imaginable. Every star involved deserves credit.

Perhaps the most successful Bloodline segment yet saw Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa viciously assaulting Jimmy Uso on an episode of WWE SmackDown. While this wrote Jimmy off of television for the time being, it helped set Jey up to challenge The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

Given his absence, many wonder how Jey's twin brother will make his return. By all accounts, his injuries are just part of the storyline, meaning he could come back at any time. What might the tag team expert do when he appears again?

Below are four ways Jimmy Uso could return to WWE from his injury:

#4. He could return by trying to convince Solo Sikoa to switch sides in The Bloodline Civil War story

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

WWE fans are hooked on The Bloodline saga, but it isn't all positive. They are also witnessing a family being torn apart and fighting regularly. While it may be entertaining to viewers, it is challenging for the participants.

Most will agree that it ultimately comes down to Roman Reigns' fault. The Tribal Chief has been abusive. Due to loyalty, it has taken years for The Usos to pull themselves away from Reigns. Solo Sikoa, their younger brother, has not followed their path yet.

Jimmy Uso may try to avoid fighting when he returns to WWE programming. Instead, he may attempt to get through to his younger brother and convince Solo to join The Usos, thus abandoning Roman.

While most fans see that as the right move, it remains to be seen if Sikoa would look at things the same way.

#3. Jimmy Uso could join WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso backstage at SummerSlam

Jey Uso is on a roll. Many believe that Main Event Jey Uso should not only headline WWE SummerSlam with Roman Reigns but actually defeat the dominant champion. If he does, he will become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Of course, that would be a very unique situation. It isn't often that one member of an active tag team wins the biggest title in pro wrestling. Jimmy would inevitably have to focus on his own career, which could mean an interesting move may be made.

If Jey runs SmackDown, Jimmy may jump ship to Monday Night RAW. This would help the two avoid ever having to clash over the title. More importantly, it would allow Jimmy to pursue a singles career of his own. Could he challenge Seth Rollins for championship gold?

#2. He could help Jey Uso fight off Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Perhaps the most obvious direction for Jimmy Uso upon returning to WWE programming is for him to simply continue from where he left off. This means Jimmy would stand next to his brother against the onslaught brought on by his family.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are major threats. Paul Heyman is an evil mastermind. As good as Main Event Jey Uso is, he's only human. He can't handle so much of a threat on his own, but Jimmy and Jey together, on the other hand, are borderline unstoppable.

The two have already defeated Solo and Roman at Money in the Bank. This proves that they can handle their family when push comes to shove. Jimmy may be back by his twin's side upon returning to WWE while potentially seeking revenge on his family who injured him.

#1. Jimmy could surprisingly betray his twin brother

While Jey and Jimmy continuing to unite against their family is the most obvious direction this epic story could take, there is another option. There's a chance that World Wrestling Entertainment has their beloved brother tag team do the unthinkable.

Upon returning to WWE programming, Jimmy Uso may betray Jey. This would be shocking to fans and possibly even more shocking to Jey himself. In doing so, however, it could create a lot of intrigue moving forward.

Jimmy may return and help Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso in the main event of SummerSlam. From there, Roman and Solo can focus on somebody else, while the talented twins could have their first-ever proper on-screen feud. Who wouldn't want to see Jey and Jimmy clash?

