Popular WWE stable could reunite for the first time in 2 years to combat The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are perhaps at their most vulnerable and now would be the perfect time for a popular WWE stable to reunite and challenge them.

WWE Night of Champions aired this past weekend in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battled Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of the premium live event for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Usos interfered in the match and accidentally caught Solo Sikoa with a Superkick.

The Tribal Chief saw this and confronted Jimmy and Jey Uso in the ring. Jimmy then decided to turn his back on Reigns and leveled him with a Superkick while telling Jey that it was something he should have done a long time ago. Sami then hit Solo with the Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory to prevent the titles from returning to The Bloodline.

Bobby Lashley was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin went undrafted. If Lashley can convince Benjamin and Alexander to show up on the blue brand, the only person who would be missing from the faction is MVP.

The 49-year-old currently serves as Omos' manager but could very well abandon The Nigerian Giant if he continues to lose every big match. The Hurt Business disbanded in 2021 but fans have been begging for them to reunite. Lashley was at his most popular in the company while a part of the popular faction.

WWE legend Mark Henry wants to see The Hurt Business versus The Bloodline

WWE legend Mark Henry recently disclosed that he would love to see a feud between The Hurt Business and The Bloodline.

Mark Henry spent the majority of his career in WWE before exiting the promotion to join All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He currently serves as a commentator for AEW and can be seen interviewing the wrestlers before the main event of Rampage every Friday night.

Speaking on Busted Open, the 51-year-old disclosed that he wants The Hurt Business to get back together and battle The Bloodline.

"Well that, I would sign up for. I would like to see that. I mean, bring back The Hurt Business. I really do think that one of the biggest balls that was dropped was the fact that The Hurt Business went away. People loved them, they loved The Hurt Business. That was the most personality that I saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have. Bobby was Bobby. MVP was a great manager." [From 15:18 - 16:00]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse So ready for the inevitable Hurt Business reunion. So ready for the inevitable Hurt Business reunion. https://t.co/Q0CZJS3HzV

Roman Reigns will be celebrating 1,000 days as Universal Champion tonight. Only time will tell if The Usos or anyone else decides to ruin The Tribal Chief's moment tonight on SmackDown.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between The Bloodline and The Hurt Business? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes