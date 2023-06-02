WWE legend set to appear during Roman Reigns' celebration on SmackDown - Reports

A legend is reportedly set to introduce Roman Reigns tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will be celebrating 1,000 days as Universal Champion on this week's edition of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief had another chance at gold at Night of Champions but fell short in the main event. Reigns and Solo Sikoa attempted to bring the Undisputed Tag Team Championships back to The Bloodline at the Premium Live Event, but The Usos cost them the match. Jimmy Uso attacked Roman Reigns with not one but two Superkicks, allowing Sami to plant Solo Sikoa with a Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory.

According to a new report from Xero News, a legend of the business will be a part of Roman Reigns' celebration tonight on SmackDown. The legend was not named, but will reportedly introduce the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ahead of his celebration on this week's show.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps 9 years ago today, The Shield came to an abrupt end.



9 years later today, Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as Undisputed Champion.



We hit a decade next year.



WWE legend claims Roman Reigns' relative is going to be the next big thing

The Bloodline has been dominant in WWE ever since their arrival, but one superstar is beginning to stand out.

Solo Sikoa is known as The Enforcer of The Bloodline and can always be seen by The Tribal Chief's side. Sikoa made his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle and helped Roman defeat Drew McIntyre in the main event. Solo captured the North American Championship in NXT but hasn't won a title on the main roster thus far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE was building Sikoa up to be the next big thing in professional wrestling.

"Solo, they're making him a killer. I mean, when he shows up, these people lay down. So they stood at the end, with their arms in the air, holding the finger one up. Who stood off to the side? Was that Jimmy?" Mantell continued, "Great story. That's the show basically." [17:03 - 18:00]

Roman may not be in the mood for a celebration tonight following The Bloodline's loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions. Matters could get even worse if The Usos attempt to ruin his celebration tonight. Jey Uso also appeared to disagree with Jimmy's attack on Roman Reigns at the Premium Live Event, and it will be interesting to see if there is now friction between the twin brothers.

