Popular WWE stars to align with Jey Uso against Jimmy, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility

WWE ended SummerSlam on a heartbreaking note, as Jey Uso failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He looked set to do it until his twin brother, Jimmy, turned heel and attacked him.

Reigns is still The Tribal Chief and could bring Jimmy Uso back into The Bloodline. WWE's top faction is close to full strength again, with the two of them and Solo Sikoa looking to dominate the company. However, Jey won't lie down for long. He may take them all on in his quest for vengeance.

The eight-time Tag Team Champion could potentially seek help from an old friend, in Sami Zayn. Through association, Kevin Owens would assist Jey Uso too. He will need to mend fences after all the bad blood between them, but now that they are all babyfaces, it is possible.

Zayn was excellent as The Honorary Uce, with Jey eventually becoming his biggest supporter within The Bloodline. They still have some mutual respect following their lengthy feud. Furthermore, the three-time Intercontinental Champion is a forgiving man.

A potential six-man tag team match would essentially re-insert KO and Sami into the Bloodline saga they recently exited from. Still, the storytelling layers mean WWE may not want to miss this opportunity.

When could Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens join Jey Uso against Roman Reigns' group?

The immediate match on the horizon will likely be a brother vs. brother showdown between Jimmy and Jey Uso at Payback while Roman Reigns is on hiatus. However, once the numbers game catches up to the latter, he could seek help from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can join Jey upon The Tribal Chief's return, setting up the aforementioned six-man tag team match for Crown Jewel or Survivor Series. It would be a great conclusion to Reigns' issues with all three men, especially if the babyfaces win.

Meech @MeechDatGuy

2. Leaving solo as the only one left to turn on Roman leading to solo vs roman at Royal Runble

1. Jimmy and Jey slowly fade away from the bloodline to focus on their own feud
2. Leaving solo as the only one left to turn on Roman leading to solo vs roman at Royal Runble
3. Clearing the path for Cody Vs Roman at wrestlemania in philly

The Bloodline can then continue to crumble as WWE builds one final singles match between The Usos, and Solo Sikoa goes after Roman Reigns. The future sounds exciting!

Did you enjoy Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

