Popular WWE tag team needs to reunite after nearly two years at Payback to take down The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day are featured on the WWE Payback event's poster, as they should. All members – barring NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio – will be competing on the show, and their popularity is sky high at this point.

It is a great opportunity for Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest and Finn Balor to bag more gold from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as the four superstars will be competing in a Steel City Street Fight for the tag team straps on the show. However, the Judgment Day members likely won't come out on top.

Despite that, the creative team can pull off a standout moment at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All they have to do is pay off a storyline they have been subtly hinting at on social media of late. This means Ciampa reunites with Johnny Gargano at WWE Payback.

Expand Tweet

If DIY's inevitable reunion takes shape via the former NXT Champions wiping out The Judgment Day to assist the babyfaces retain gold, the crowd will go bonkers. Both Ciampa and Johnny Wrestling are very popular among the fans. The former even picked up a huge victory over Bronson Reed this past week on WWE RAW.

Eventually, DIY can go on to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. But for the time being, they need some top heels to fight, and who better than The Judgment Day?

Ciampa says facing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions is the dream

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin recently, the former NXT Champion revealed that if anything, he has to reform DIY with Johnny Wrestling for the sole purpose of facing Owens and Zayn on the main roster for the straps.

According to Ciampa, while there are several teams he would love to face, the friendship between the current tag champions parallels his relationship with Gargano.

"The dream match that I always see, I guess there are two, but the one that jumps is with Sami and Kevin, parallels to their relationship and ours. I have insane chemistry with Sami Zayn, Johnny has insane chemistry with Kevin Owen, really good friends of ours. That would be such a dream match for us, let alone fans," Ciampa said. [H/T: Fightful]

DIY reuniting on Monday nights is inevitable. The question is, will it happen this Saturday night at WWE Payback?

Would you like to see Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reform DIY on Monday Night RAW to take on The Judgment Day and contend for tag team gold? Sound off in the comments section below!