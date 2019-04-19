5 opponents for Seth Rollins' Universal championship post Superstar Shake-up

Prakash Chandraker

Would AJ Styles dethrone Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins finally slayed the Beast at WrestleMania 35 and brought back the world title to RAW. Seth is now the new Universal champion, and given his character arc, he is going to be a fighting champion.

The Superstar Shakeup is over and the RAW roster now possesses a string of potential challengers for the top title on the red brand.

Drew McIntyre is the most obvious choice for a superstar who could dethrone Seth Rollins and hence he won't be featured on this list, since he would presumably be kept separated from Rollins until SummerSlam.

Also, a notable name that moved to RAW is Eric Young. He seems like a promising candidate, but given his bookings since his call-up, he needs a few months to build himself up to legitimately compete at the main event level.

Here are the top 5 potential superstars to challenge Seth Rollins for his Universal championship.

#5 Andrade

Andrade was brought up to the main roster on SmackDown after a successful run with the NXT title; his run on WWE's yellow brand was very well received by critics. His main roster performance, on the other hand, has left fans unsatisfied.

He became the middle man in advancing the Bryan and Styles feud for a few weeks, but was mainly neglected by Creative, except for the string of matches with Rey Mysterio.

He was moved to RAW to restart his journey as a credible presence on the main roster and he arrived with a bang by pinning the IC champion Finn Balor clean. With the momentum gained from that win, and Balor no longer on RAW, the next logical opponent could be the Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Given how technically gifted the talents involved are, this match effectively ensures high quality in-ring work. Both superstars would benefit from this as Seth would get to start his title reign with a quality match-up, while Andrade would benefit from getting the rub from the main event spot and could use that to take strides forward.

