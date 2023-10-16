Potential Bloodline member to finally debut and attack top stars? 4 possible finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to air tonight, and it should be a big show. This edition of Monday Night RAW will be the season premiere, which follows SmackDown's season premiere airing this past Friday on FOX.

This will be the first episode of RAW featuring Adam Pearce as the official General Manager of the red brand. Plus, the show has four big-time matches announced. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes are all scheduled to compete.

One of the more intriguing bouts will see Shinsuke Nakamura go one-on-one with Ricochet. The two talented veterans will clash in a Falls Count Anywhere Match after Nakamura has blindsided and assaulted Ricochet on several occasions.

Will Ricochet be able to get a measure of revenge against The King Of Strong Style? Could a star being eyed by The Bloodline potentially interfere? How might the match end? This article will look at a handful of potential finishes for this upcoming bout.

Below are four possible finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet on WWE RAW.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura could brutalize Ricochet with a steel chair

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura has shown a new side of himself in recent months. Ever since turning heel, he has become a vicious character who will do whatever it takes to succeed. His stock has increased considerably, while he hasn't won a WWE title since then.

Nakamura showed his ruthless side during his recent feud with Seth Rollins. The King Of Strong Style targeted Seth's broken back and used a chair to brutalize it whenever possible.

That kind of strategy could come into play on WWE RAW. A Falls Count Anywhere Match means anything goes. Nakamura could viciously assault The Human Highlight Reel with a steel chair before pinning his battered opponent.

#3. Ricochet could dive off of part of the stage to defeat Nakamura

Expand Tweet

Fans would be foolish to write off Ricochet's chances against Shinsuke Nakamura. While he hasn't won a world title, he has dominated the mid-card. The WWE star managed to win the North American Championship, United States Championship, and Intercontinental Championship throughout his tenure.

Ricochet is a mid-card Triple Crown Champion, if such a thing exists. Much of that success is due to his never-say-die attitude and daredevil style. He will do whatever it takes to win, even at the expense of his own health.

That attitude may be perfect for a Falls Count Anywhere Match. When the two clash on WWE RAW, Ricochet may jump from a high area, perhaps somewhere on the entrance stage, and crush down onto Nakamura. He could pin the almost lifeless body from there and win the match.

#2. Bron Breakker could attack both men

Bron Breakker

The Bloodline is a dangerous faction. Not only are the core members all championship material, but the group carries a lot of sway with management. They're also always recruiting, as was evident on a recent major episode of WWE NXT.

Paul Heyman was seemingly plotting with several stars, but the most notable was Bron Breakker. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns allegedly sent Heyman down to offer guidance to the 25-year-old, and many believe he could be added to The Bloodline sooner or later.

While that could be Bron's future, his call up could also come on Monday Night RAW. If it does, he may interrupt the Falls Count Anywhere Match by viciously laying out both Ricochet and Nakamura.

This kind of match ending in a no contest would frustrate fans, but it would make for a dominant main roster debut.

#1. AOP could return to WWE and help Shinsuke Nakamura

The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain were arguably one of the most intimidating tag teams in WWE history. The pair of Akam and Rezar first appeared on NXT alongside Paul Ellering but were later on the main roster with Drake Maverick and then Seth Rollins.

While on NXT, the two won the coveted NXT Tag Team Titles. When the pair were on WWE's main roster, Akam and Rezar won the RAW Tag Team Titles. While the promotion released the duo, they have allegedly been re-signed and are awaiting a proper return.

Their return could come on Monday Night RAW. The duo could become Shinsuke Nakamura's muscle. If they do, they may re-debut by attacking Ricochet and allowing Nakamura to pick up a statement victory.