Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio cost Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Payback 2023. The pair could once again prove to be the difference maker in the best friend’s quest to reclaim their titles tonight on WWE RAW.

With that said, there are multiple directions other than the usual outside interference WWE could take with the tag team title rematch between The Judgment Day and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After all, a clean win isn’t something WWE is known to book for title matches between face and heel tag teams.

Expand Tweet

Here are five ways The Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could end on WWE RAW.

#5. The Judgment Day scores a clean victory over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Judgment Day have been running RAW for months now. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio have picked up notable wins against some of the most popular tag teams on the red brand, such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Tonight’s tag team title rematch between the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could be the final match between the four men. And what better way to end the feud than by giving Judgment Day a clean, dominant win over the former tag team champions!

#4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reclaim the tag team titles

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended The Usos’ historic reign to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. The best friends were also able to retain their titles against the twins in a rematch on the April 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW might be the final opportunity for KO and Zayn to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day. The challengers will need to prevail no matter the magnitude of the odds.

#3. JD McDonagh sacrifices himself… again!

Finn Balor has been vouching for JD McDonagh for weeks. The Irish Ace himself has been trying hard to get in the good books of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. He interfered in their match at Payback 2023 and got destroyed by Kevin Owens with a popup powerbomb.

Expand Tweet

The former Jordan Devlin could show up again during the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW tonight. McDonagh won’t hesitate to sacrifice himself for the faction if it means finally being able to join them.

#2. Jey Uso costs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the titles

Jey Uso quit SmackDown because he could no longer deal with The Bloodline’s shenanigans. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion refused to join The Judgment Day by superkicking Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest last week on WWE RAW.

Main Event Jey, however, could be tempted to reconsider his decision by Rhea Ripley. The decisive moment could happen during the tag team championship. Jey might show up to help Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn only to cost them the match accidentally.

#1. Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio’s potential tension surfaces

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio may be WWE’s Bonnie and Clyde, but their storyline is bound to end just like every other past storyline. Mami has made it clear that she won’t be able to take it if she were to get separated from her Dom Dom.

Expand Tweet

With both Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley teasing a potential alliance on social media, the Women’s World Champion could have an unexpected angle with Dominik Mysterio during the match. This could lead to The Judgment Day losing their tag team title belts.

Fans will have to wait until RAW goes on the air to witness the match's outcome.

Who do you think will win on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section!