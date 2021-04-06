Power Ranking: 5 best superstars from WWE RAW before WrestleMania 37 (5th April 2021)

WWE is now a few days away from their biggest event of the year. This week's RAW saw them get even closer to the event, setting up all the feuds heading into WrestleMania.

Once again, WWE is about to host the Show of Shows in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike last year, WrestleMania 37 has a huge change from the current programming.

A live crowd will be returning to WWE for the first time in over a year. The audience will only be present for WrestleMania, and the company will go back to hosting shows from the ThunderDome after the event.

Heading into the event, the go-home episode of WWE RAW for WrestleMania delivered on several points. The superstars made their mark in the event and were able to stand out from the crowd as they gathered momentum before the biggest show of the year.

Some superstars, however, were impressive. In this article, let's take a look at the power ranking from this week's episode of WWE RAW. Here are the five superstars who made their mark during this week's show.

#5 The New Day outwitted their WrestleMania opponents on RAW

The New Day's Xavier Woods faced AJ Styles in a singles match during WWE RAW this week. Styles and Omos will be facing The New Day to challenge them for their RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. It will be Omos' wrestling debut on the WWE main roster as well.

However, heading into the event, it was The New Day that gathered further momentum.

Advertisement

Woods was in trouble in the ring as AJ Styles had him in the calf crusher. Kingston approached Omos and threw a mic at him, which caught the giant's attention. Kingston entered the ring and Omos stood on the apron, distracting Styles.

This made The Phenomenal One let go of Woods. The RAW Tag Team Champion immediately took advantage of the situation by rolling up Styles to get the win.

The New Day outsmarted their WrestleMania opponents on WWE RAW and are currently favorites to retain their titles at the Show Of Shows.

1 / 5 NEXT