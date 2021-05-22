Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE SmackDown (May 22, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown came on the back of the announcement that WWE will restart its live tours from July 16. A semblance of normality appears to be returning to the industry, as WWE's and AEW's shows will have live crowds once again.

SmackDown opened acknowledging the momentous announcement, as Sonya Deville talked about how they would soon be back on the road.

The matches followed, and each superstar seemed to have renewed energy as they put on their best performances and brought out all the stops. However, some stood out from the crowd.

The following are five of the best wrestlers from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#5 Bayley got a win over Bianca Belair

Bayley is probably the woman with the most experience on the SmackDown roster at the moment. The superstar may have lost her title opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash, but she is not done with the championship.

This week on SmackDown, she distracted Belair enough in the opening segment that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax could take her out. The SmackDown Women's Champion looked good in the ensuing match as she teamed up with Natalya and Tamina to face Bayley and the former women's tag team champions.

Belair hurt herself off a dive, and Bayley took advantage of that, focusing her attack on her leg.

The injury would cost her, as Bayley hit her with a Bayley to Belly on the outside. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was not done, as she then distracted Natalya, allowing Baszler to lock in the Kirafuda Clutch to get their team the win.

Bayley is looking like a proper champion once again on SmackDown.

