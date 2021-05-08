Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE SmackDown (May 7, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a throwback to the earlier days of the show. It showcased a few matches that ended up making it quite interesting.

With the returns of Jimmy Uso and Teddy Long also appearing as a one-off, the event helped to build towards the next pay-per-view — WrestleMania Backlash.

The show opened with Cesaro facing Seth Rollins in an incredible match. Later, Dominik Mysterio was forced to prove that he belonged on WWE SmackDown as well. The show also had an intergender match as Reginald faced Tamina in a singles match.

There was also a multi-person tag team match which saw King Corbin hit the winning End of Days to put away Shinsuke Nakamura.

Overall, the night was a good one for wrestling and storylines. There were some names, however, that stood out and drew the attention of the WWE Universe.

The following are the five best wrestlers from the night on this week's WWE SmackDown.

#5 Carmella returned to SmackDown

Carmella had her first match in a month on SmackDown. The pressure was on her to create an immediate impact as she faced Ruby Riott, with Liv Morgan at ringside.

Carmella had been trying to build herself by teaming up with Billie Kay. But following Kay's release from WWE, she was not seen on television for some time.

In her match against Ruby Riott, Carmella looked to make a point about her place on the roster. Riott dominated in the early proceedings, but Carmella soon changed things around by locking Riott in the Code of Silence. That was all she needed to make Riott submit and got the win.

With her victory, she appears to be building herself up on the SmackDown women's roster.

