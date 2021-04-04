Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE SmackDown this week

This week's SmackDown saw several segments and stories develop further, heading into WrestleMania 37. With WWE's biggest annual event only a week away, every episode of their weekly shows mean more.

WWE has turned up their storytelling lately, something that has reflected on SmackDown's show this week. While there were a few questionable segments, some superstars stood out from the crowd. Given that this is the perfect time to start gathering momentum, performances are more important now than at any other time during the year.

Let's take a look at five superstars from this week's SmackDown, who managed to dominate the show.

#5 Edge cut a vicious promo on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown didn't go too well for the Rated-R Superstar. He ended up staring at the lights when the show was over, but he began on a far better note.

Some of his momentum from the previous week carried over as he was able to showcase himself as a top star once again.

In a throwback to his earlier days in WWE, Edge came out to address his actions from the previous week. On that occasion, he snapped and attacked Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

He cut a promo that showcased a more ruthless side to his character, something that's been missing since his return to the ring. In this character, Edge looked more like the Rated-R Superstar of old, where he was ready to take any opportunity that came his way to win.

Advertisement

Now involved in a Triple Threat match with Reigns and Bryan, Edge will need to bring forth that attitude if he has any hope of winning. While the rest of the show didn't go his way, Edge certainly began with a certain fervor that indicated that his opponents better be careful.

1 / 5 NEXT