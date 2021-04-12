Power Ranking: 5 best WWE Superstars from WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is the biggest show of them all for WWE every year. WrestleMania 37 was even more special since a live audience returned for the first time in 13 months.

Although rain delayed the start of the event, once it got underway, there was no stopping WrestleMania. The WWE Superstars did whatever it took to stand out. This year, some superstars stood out from the rest as they put on the performances of their life.

For some stars, this was the star-making performance that the fans had been waiting for. For others, they just cemented themselves in the position they had already earned.

Let's look at five wrestlers from night one and night two of WrestleMania who stood out from the crowd and impressed the most.

#5 Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 night one

Heading into WrestleMania, fans were worried Bobby Lashley's title reign would be cut short. Lashley earned his first-ever WWE Championship title only recently after he defeated The Miz.

He has been on an incredible run, but fans thought that Drew McIntyre would be given his push in front of the fans after carrying the company on his shoulders for a year when no fans were present.

The Scottish Warrior brought it all to the ring, and the opening match for WrestleMania 37 delivered in every sense of the word. MVP distracted McIntyre when he was about to go for the Claymore, which allowed Lashley to dodge it.

Instead, Lashley got the Hurt Lock in and he refused to release the submission. McIntyre faded after struggling to get out of it. It wasn't enough as he faded and Lashley won, despite McIntyre not tapping out.

