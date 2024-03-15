Predicting the 2 WWE SmackDown tag teams who will qualify for the WrestleMania Ladder Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature major appearances from the likes of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and other exciting superstars. A couple of exciting bouts could also be added to tonight's card. These bouts could take place to determine the teams who will join the WrestleMania XL tag team Ladder Match for The Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

On this week's RAW episode, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced that a six-pack tag team ladder match will occur at WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are already part of the lineup, and five teams will be determined to join in the following weeks. On WWE SmackDown tonight, Nick could kick off the qualifying matches, with Pretty Deadly and New Catch Republic possibly advancing for the event.

New Catch Republic, the team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, was recently added to the blue brand. They quickly made a name for themselves due to their physicality and skills, which could be handy in a ladder match. Also, performing for the April premium live event will boost their status as a duo.

As for Pretty Deadly, they have performed well against their rivals since they moved to the main roster, but they are yet to make a statement. Showcasing their versatility on a big stage in a ladder match could further improve their skills.

Additionally, other teams in the brand may be preoccupied with their own rivalries. The Latino World Order could face Legado Del Fantasma at WrestleMania, and the same could happen with The Pride and The Final Testament.

How did The Judgment Day react to the major WrestleMania XL match?

The teams competing next week in the qualifying matches on RAW.

As the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the odds are not in Finn Balor and Damian Priest's favor. Unsurprisingly, the champions were not too happy with the announcement.

Following the news of the six-pack challenge, The Judgment Day voiced out their concerns, one of which was Finn's fear of ladders. Aldis added that it wasn't the general managers who had that idea, as it was suggested by The Miz and R-Truth.

What else should fans expect from tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature appearances from a returning Rey Mysterio and The Rock, who is rumored to hold a concert. One match announced ahead of the show is between former Damage CTRL stablemates Bayley and Dakota Kai.

It would be interesting to see what will occur on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode as we rapidly approach WrestleMania XL.

