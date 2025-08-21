  • home icon
  Predicting 3 opponents for John Cena's final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Predicting 3 opponents for John Cena’s final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:33 GMT
John Cena is all set to compete in his final match soon.
John Cena is all set to compete in his final match soon [Image credits: WWE.com & Star's Instagram]

It is now official that John Cena will compete in his final WWE match on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event. This announcement has sparked mixed reactions from the fans, as many are unhappy with Cena wrestling in his final match in a special house show event, rather than a grand premium live event.

However, the final opponent for The Franchise Player is yet to be named, and in this article, we will predict three opponents for the 17-time WWE World Champion for his last match in the squared circle at SNME.

#3. Gunther might be the one who retires John Cena

Gunther is currently on hiatus from WWE due to a nose injury, but there is a high chance he will return to the Stamford-based promotion before December. This sparks the chances of the former Imperium leader being the final opponent for John Cena.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has recently retired Goldberg and defeated him in his final match at SNME. Now, if Triple H wants to elevate his position to new heights, he could be booked as Cena's final opponent, too.

Even earlier, there were reports of Gunther clashing with Cena in his last showdown before Brock Lesnar made his shocking comeback. So, if the speculations are true, then The Ring General vs. The Cenation Leader could be a match that the WWE Universe witnesses on December 13, 2025.

#2. AJ Styles could be a great option

A rematch between AJ Styles and John Cena is something fans wanted to experience one final time in Cena's last run. Many fans assumed that this match would take place at Clash in Paris, but instead, we are getting Logan Paul vs. Cena locking horns at the PLE.

At SNME, Triple H may finally fulfill the desire of the WWE Universe by booking Styles vs. Cena one last time. This match will not only be a certified banger, but also a solid way for The Last Real Champion to hang up his boots.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena at WWE SNME is a realistic possibility

Drew McIntyre's heel turn is already loved by the fans, and currently, The Scottish Warrior is engaged in a feud with Cody Rhodes. Many believe Drew could be the perfect fit to retire The Franchise Player. McIntyre and Cena were involved in a heated altercation in the past, but have not had a proper, full-fledged feud yet.

Making him part of John Cena's retirement tour as his final opponent could be a great booking decision. A showdown between the two stars will not only be memorable but also a great treat for the audience.

While John Cena faces any challenge thrown his way with great energy, his final opponent is sure to be someone who will make the event an unforgettable one for the WWE Universe.

Edited by Harish Raj S
