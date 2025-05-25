Predicting 3 WWE stars who can join Seth Rollins’ faction after Saturday Night’s Main Event

When Bronson Reed joined the villainous group, Seth Rollins' WWE faction witnessed a major addition at Saturday Night's Main Event. Reed attacked CM Punk at the ringside, leading to the victory of Bron Breakker and Rollins.

This addition of the Tsunami surprised many fans due to Rollins and Reed's past rivalry. Meanwhile, this article will discuss three WWE stars who can join Seth Rollins' faction after Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Logan Paul might join the group

WWE has hinted at Logan Paul's inclusion in Seth Rollins' faction several times. The Maverick is set to face Jey Uso at SNME, and it's possible that, following this, he might join the Visionary.

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins also had a rivalry in the past. This has already given The Visionary an idea of the YouTuber's capabilities in the squared circle.

#2. Sami Zayn might reconsider his decision and join the WWE faction

Seth Rollins offered Sami Zayn to join his side earlier, but the Honorary Uce refused and decided to stand against the Visionary. Following the loss at WWE SNME, Sami might reconsider his decision and realise how powerful the Rollins faction is becoming.

As a result, the former Intercontinental Champion may join Seth Rollins' heel alliance and become its newest member.

#1. Karrion Kross may join the heel association

Karrion Kross is on a rise on Monday Night RAW. The Doomsday is getting a major reaction from the live crowd whenever he appears on television. Also, the recent booking of segments of Kross seemingly hints that the Stamford-based promotions have all the plans to push the former NXT Champion in the near future.

One way to push Kross on the red brand is to have him join the heel alliance of the Visionary. A move like this will allow Triple H to book Karrion not only in major segments but even in high-profile feuds.

Additionally, as Rollins' heel group is one of the significant highlights of the show, Karrion joining the faction will put some spotlight on him, too. This could be part of a long-term booking, as Kross is currently engaged somewhere with AJ Styles.

Rest assured, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold next and what's next for the Seth Rollins alliance following Bronson Reed's inclusion at Saturday Night's main event.

