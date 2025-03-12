Predicting 4 new clients for Paul Heyman in WWE after WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has elevated the careers of several stars over the years and is currently serving as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and his Bloodline. Heyman has been a role model to almost anyone who wants to become a manager in the future and has attained a huge amount of credibility in the industry over the years.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Heyman's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made a return to unleash an attack on Seth Rollins. While Reigns was still going after his former Shield brother, Heyman was seen checking in on his former client CM Punk, which the OTC wasn't a fan of. This could very well be a massive tease that Heyman's run with Reigns was potentially ending very soon.

Let's check out a few names who could be Paul Heyman's new clients following WrestleMania 41.

#4. Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf has turned out to be a massive addition to The Bloodline story and is potentially set to collide with the former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While Sikoa and Fatu unleashed an attack on Paul Heyman a few months ago, things could turn around quite instantly in WWE.

After Roman Reigns kicks him out of the Island of Relevancy, Paul Heyman might go to Jacob Fatu and make him an offer he can't say no to - Offer his managerial services to The Samoan Werewolf. This could help him dominate the entire roster and potentially plant seeds for a Reigns vs. Fatu feud in the future.

#3. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

The Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker's recent run has been quite impressive, and Paul Heyman has often heaped praise for the young star over the past few months. Triple H also stated recently that Heyman has spent a lot of time with Breakker in the past.

Once Heyman is away from Roman Reigns, he could find his new client in the Intercontinental Champion, stunning fans around the world. Further, this could add meaning to the insane spot of Breakker spearing Reigns during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

#2. CM Punk

The Second City Saint and the WWE Hall of Famer share a lot of history with each other. CM Punk has been Paul Heyman's client in the past, and the latter has been quite close to The Best in the World over the past few years. Further, Heyman was seen checking on Punk during Roman Reigns' return on RAW this week, which could be a tease for a potential alliance between both men once again.

In addition to that, there is also a small fact that there is a favor that Heyman owes Punk after he helped Roman form a team to take down The New Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. This could intensify the rivalry between Punk and Reigns in the future.

#1. The Rock and John Cena

Paul Heyman aligning with The Final Boss in WWE has been a matter of speculation for quite some time now, and this might be the perfect moment for Heyman to announce The Rock as his new client. The Brahma Bull, now with John Cena by his side, is ready to dominate over the entire WWE roster, and the potential addition of Paul Heyman could make things much more interesting.

Further, this would help WWE build a feud between Reigns and The Final Boss sometime in the future. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Hall of Famer after this week's episode of RAW.

