Predicting 5 WWE opponents for Randy Orton now that Kevin Owens is out of WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens is out of WWE WrestleMania 41. The former Universal Champion came out on SmackDown this week and made the shocking revelation himself. KO seemingly broke character and looked dejected while making the announcement.

Ad

Owens said he has been nursing a serious neck injury for the past three months. He didn't know when he would be back. As a result, his match against Randy Orton has been canceled. The Viper wasn't too pleased with KO missing WrestleMania 41.

While he didn't attack Owens on SmackDown, Randy Orton did vent out his frustration on Nick Aldis by hitting him with an RKO. With just a few weeks to go before WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen if Triple H has an opponent in mind for Orton.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's look at five superstars who can face Randy Orton at 'Mania.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

#4 WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis

The Legend Killer hitting Aldis with an RKO shocked fans, and it can force the SmackDown general manager to don his wrestling gear again. In 2023, Orton assaulted The National Treasure and even mocked him backstage. This led many to believe they will lock horns in the future.

Ad

Ad

Nick Aldis may not sit down after taking an RKO from Orton. Disciplinary action against The Apex Predator may not be enough. Therefore, on next week's edition of SmackDown, Aldis can announce his match with Orton at 'Mania. For those unaware, The National Treasure is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a wrestling veteran.

If Aldis decides to take on Orton at WrestleMania 41, it will mark his WWE in-ring debut.

Ad

#4 Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa surprisingly doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41 as of this writing. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has already secured a title shot at 'Mania. Fatu will face off against LA Knight for the United States Championship in Las Vegas. Hence, The Bloodline leader is without an opponent heading into The Show of Shows.

Out of frustration, Nick Aldis can pick Solo Sikoa as Orton's opponent next week on SmackDown. This will bring The Bloodline leader back into the spotlight.

Ad

#3 Rusev

Rusev has reportedly signed a new WWE contract and is expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. He was released by the company in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

He moved to AEW the same year and initially found success. After a lengthy absence from the company's programming, he recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

PWInsider reported that the former WWE Superstar was headed to the Stamford-based promotion again. At WrestleMania 41, Rusev could make his comeback and square off against Randy Orton.

Ad

#2 Sami Zayn

It might be surprising, but Sami Zayn can return for a feud with Randy Orton. Although The Viper helped Zayn against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber, The Master Strategist could still fight Orton for KO.

One must not forget that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are best friends. Zayn even checked on The Prizefighter during his match against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. He can sympathize with Owens after taking into consideration his side of the story. Next week on SmackDown, Zayn can return and declare himself as Owens' replacement in the match against Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#1 Aleister Black

There is a huge possibility of Aleister Black finally showing up at WrestleMania 41, just like Cody Rhodes did at WrestleMania 38. The former House of Black leader has been rumored to make a WWE comeback since he parted ways with AEW.

WWE has seemingly been teasing the former NXT Champion's comeback with cryptic teasers on SmackDown. With Owens set to miss WrestleMania 41, Triple H could book Black against Orton in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More