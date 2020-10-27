5 potential WWE women on Team RAW at Survivor Series

The road to WWE Survivor Series is always an interesting one. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are now building towards their goal of achieving complete brand supremacy at the event next month.

This year, Survivor Series will air live on November 22nd. The upcoming edition of RAW should mark the start of all three WWE brands pursuing their status as the most dominant show within the company.

This article will take a look at RAW's potential candidates for the 5-on-5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination match. The female Superstars who represented the Red Brand in 2019 were:

Charlotte Flair

Asuka

Kairi Sane

Natalya

Sarah Logan

Even though it seems a bit early, RAW's picks for Survivor Series could be announced as soon as tonight's episode. With that in mind, let's predict five WWE stars who could be part of the RAW Women's Survivor Series team this year.

#5 and #4 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

It isn’t bragging if you’re telling the truth. It’s just the truth. https://t.co/EcJz4CJNFg — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) October 20, 2020

Last year, The Kabuki Warriors were included as part of the RAW Women's Survivor Series team when they were tag team champions. So, it makes perfect sense to include the current women's tag team title holders in the 2020 team.

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Asuka encountered some trouble in the form of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The Empress of Tomorrow had just defeated Lana in a title match, and was at a disadvantage against the powerhouse duo.

Shayna went after Asuka, but the latter managed to escape before anymore damage could be done. It's likely Baszler and Asuka could face each other in a RAW Women's title match ahead of Survivor Series. The winner could then face the top singles champions from SmackDown and NXT at the pay-per-view..

The Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler aren’t surprised they emerged victorious from the Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw pic.twitter.com/mc6QRBw2tC — NiaJax.Com | Fansite (@NiaJaxCom) October 20, 2020

If Shayna and Nia remain the tag team champions until Survivor Series, it is very likely that they will be clubbed together as an integral part of RAW's Women's team.