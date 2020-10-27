Survivor Series season is almost upon us, and the 34th installment of the annual event is set to take place in WWE's ThunderDome, located in Florida's Amway Centre. Since last year, NXT has joined in the battle for brand supremacy, alongside RAW and SmackDown, cementing themselves as the third brand of WWE.

Last year NXT dominated the competition and ended up coming out on top by winning four out of the seven inter-brand matches on the card that night.

Last year's NXT Women's Survivor Series team consisted of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Toni Storm. Since last year's event, Bianca Belair has moved from NXT to RAW - and later SmackDown - and Io Shirai has become the NXT Women's Champion.

Here are five WWE superstars who could be part of the NXT Women's Survivor Series team in 2020.

#5 Xia Li

Xia Li has risen to a more prominent position over the recent months on NXT, and shown a great amount of development to her character lately. Li competed in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the Mae Young Classic, and through doing so she made history by becoming the first-ever Chinese woman to wrestle in a WWE ring.

Xia Li has impressed WWE fans with her previous appearances in Royal Rumble matches both in 2019 and 2020. Since the summer, fans have seen more of Xia Li in NXT, and for the very first time in her WWE career the star turned heel, shown when she refused to shake the hands of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter following a loss to them in a tag team match where she was paired with Jessi Kamea, and a week later she attacked the team viciously.

Often, the Survivor Series is the rare occasion that WWE fans see heels and faces coming together as a team, and having Xia Li join the NXT women's team would be a great way to bring her to the forefront of the Black and Gold Brand.