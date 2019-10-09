Predicting all 91 Superstars' positions in the 2019 WWE draft: Brock Lesnar #2, Roman Reigns #6

The 2019 WWE draft is almost upon us

The 2019 WWE draft will take place across two nights on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and the October 14 episode of RAW.

Unlike the roster changes that occurred in Superstar Shake-Ups after the last three WrestleMania events, the upcoming draft is being promoted in the same way that it was in 2016, which saw WWE rank every Superstar from most wanted to least wanted.

Seth Rollins was chosen as the first draft pick that year, while Carmella – an NXT Superstar at the time – was the 59th and final person to be drafted.

As of the time of writing, it has not been officially confirmed that WWE will take the same approach this year, but it would certainly make sense when you consider that the majority of Superstars have appeared on both RAW and SmackDown in recent months due to the ‘Wild Card Rule’.

With that in mind, let’s run through all 91 Superstars currently on the red and blue brands and try to predict the order that they could be picked if WWE does indeed decide to have a full draft for the first time in three years.

Rules: Unless otherwise stated, tag teams and factions count as one, meaning there are a total of 68 draft picks. Brand destinations are not predicted in this article.

Absentees: NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live Superstars are not included, and the following names do not make the list because they are either part-time in-ring competitors or they are currently absent: John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Shane McMahon, The Undertaker, Aiden English, Alicia Fox, Big Show, The Colons, Jeff Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Kane, Lars Sullivan, Maryse, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Sheamus.

#14 Draft picks 68-64

#68 Heath Slater: The only active Superstar who went undrafted in the 2016 draft, Slater’s storyline from three years ago could be revived in 2019 if he is chosen as the last pick.

#67 The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor): The former NXT Tag Team Champions have not been involved in a televised match since April 2019. Do not expect their fortunes to change after the draft.

#66 Eric Young: Formerly a member of the dominant SAnitY faction in NXT, you would be forgiven for forgetting that Young is even with WWE. Most of his appearances in 2019 have come in 24/7 Championship segments.

#65 Mojo Rawley: What has happened to the former Hype Bro? Every time he looks on the verge of receiving a run of television time, he suddenly disappears. It is difficult to rank him any higher than this position.

#64 No Way Jose: Not seen for Jose for a while? That’s because he’s been trading wins and losses with Mojo Rawley on Main Event. Like his frequent opponent, there is no way (bad pun intended) Jose will feature in the top 50.

