Predicting all the champions in WWE at the end of SummerSlam 2020

We are just a few weeks away from the "Biggest Party of the Summer" as the thirty-third edition of WWE SummerSlam will take place on August 23, 2020. There has been a lot of hype around the event, especially about its location as reports suggest that Vince McMahon wants to hold the event at an outdoor location with a few fans.

While we wait to get a confirmation on the same, there is so much more to be excited for SummerSlam 2020 as the buildup to the show has started on both RAW and SmackDown. With it being the second biggest WWE PPV of the year, one can expect almost all the Championships on the main roster to be defended on the show.

Here is my prediction of who all would walk out of WWE SummerSlam with gold around their waists. Be sure to comment down and let me know your predictions as well.

#10 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Starting with the only titles which I don't think would be defended at SummerSlam 2020 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The current champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks (aka, The Golden Role Models) are both double champions, holding the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships respectively.

There is no storyline in place for the Women's Tag Team titles, which is disheartening. Of course, the two of them would be defending their singles titles on the show, but more on that later. As for the Tag Team Championships, I see both of them holding on to the titles at the end of SummerSlam. WWE needs to take these titles a lot more seriously!

Prediction: Bayley and Sasha Banks

Advertisement

#9 24/7 Champion

The 24/7 Championship started off as an interesting concept last year when Mick Foley introduced the title on RAW. In the year-long run, there have been some hilarious segments involving the likes of R-Truth and Drake Maverick. Sadly, the excitement around the 24/7 Championship has died down recently, and while Akira Tozawa and his ninjas are trying to bring that back, it just isn't working for me anymore.

As of the writing of this article, Akira Tozawa is the 24/7 Champion, but we know how quickly the titles can change hands. One thing WWE needs to stop doing is to have in-ring matches for the 24/7 title as it completely ruins the entire concept of it being defended anytime and anywhere. For the prediction, I can see R-Truth somehow getting his hands on his baby again by the end of SummerSlam!

Prediction: R-Truth