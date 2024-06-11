Predicting the entire 7-man field in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is less than four weeks away, but WWE has already begun building toward the highly-anticipated spectacle in Canada.

A staple of the PLE is the titular MITB matches. Last year, Damian Priest and IYO SKY walked out with the coveted briefcases, and both winners became World Champions. Hence, the contract drastically increases one's odds of ascending to the summit of the WWE mountain.

Michael Cole announced that the qualifying matches will begin next week on RAW, and fans can expect the same for SmackDown's side of the field.

There is no clear indication of the number of competitors in the Men's MITB field. The traditional range is between six and eight, with a roughly equal distribution of stars from RAW and SmackDown.

On that note, let's predict the seven-man field for the Men's Money in the Bank:

#7. Jey Uso could become Mr. Money in the Bank

Since breaking free from The Bloodline, Main Event Jey Uso has relentlessly pursued individual success. The Tag Team Specialist has come super-close numerous times, and he could take a giant step towards championship glory at MITB.

Last week, The YEET Master cut a passionate promo. Jey Uso brought up The Bloodline: Civil War and its heartbreaking aftermath in the summer of 2023, which saw Jimmy Uso betray his twin brother at SummerSlam. But he also put out his mission statement to the WWE Universe.

Main Event Jey Uso claimed that he would climb to the top of the ladder and unhook the briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank. Considering the loud "Yeet" chants and his soaring popularity, the case for making Jey Uso a World Champion is becoming stronger with every passing week. The road could begin with an MITB win.

#6. LA Knight

Last year, LA Knight, at the height of The "Yeah" Movement, was the hand-picked fan favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Megastar came close, but a South of Heaven Chokeslam from the eventual winner, Damian Priest, dashed his dreams.

Fast forward to June 2024, and Knight remains one of the most beloved figures on SmackDown's roster. However, championship success continues to elude the 41-year-old.

Fortunately, all hope is not lost for The Megastar. As a staple in the upper mid-card division of SmackDown, Knight is almost guaranteed to compete for the MITB contract. Toronto would certainly erupt with joy if he were to unhook the briefcase.

#5. Logan Paul could enter the MITB Ladder Match again

Logan Paul was inserted into the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match despite not competing in a qualifying match. This move drew much emotion, but his inclusion made for some incredible spots and led to his feud with Ricochet.

Triple H could build a similar angle this year too. Because of his privileged status, the social media star would again receive a hurdle-free path to the MITB Ladder Match. However, aside from the hype surge, it would also further Paul's brewing program with LA Knight.

Knight recently called out The Maverick on SmackDown. The Megastar is the favorite to dethrone US Champion Logan Paul, presumably at SummerSlam. The buildup to their mega encounter in Cleaveland could start at Money in the Bank, where the brewing animosity would cost both men.

#4. Braun Strowman could become "The Monster in the Bank" again

Braun Strowman recently returned from injury. Since then, the former Universal Champion has directed all his attention towards The Judgment Day. The Monster Among Men has tussled with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, but he may also come gunning for World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Unlike the previous entries, Strowman is a former Mr. Money in the Bank. In 2018, he outlasted an impressive field of WWE Superstars to unhook the briefcase. Unfortunately, The Monster Among Men wasted his opportunity and failed to win the World Title.

However, he could rewrite history and remove the blemish from his impressive presume. Few men could rival his strength and fury on the main roster. Thus, Strowman would become the instant favorite if he qualified for the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

#3. Montez Ford

This one is an outside bet and a dark horse. Every year, WWE puts an underutilized star in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match that is nowhere near the World Championship scene.

Last year, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura were participants, even though both men were solid mid-carders. Montez Ford could find himself in a similar position in Toronto, but he must not be taken lightly.

Ford has shown enormous potential as a singles star in the past. Fans have clamored for the charismatic Tag Team Specialist to break out in the Men's Division. Fortunately, he could be getting close.

The former Tag Team Champion has stepped up following Bobby Lashley's injury and has budded heads with The Bloodline, heralding fortitude and courage.

If allowed to qualify, Tez could break his way into the Ladder Match and put on a show-stealing performance that will have everyone talking.

#2. Bron Breakker

Although it would be in everyone's best interest if Bron Breakker was kept out of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Adam Pearce has no other alternative. The RAW General Manager kept Breakker out of the King of the Ring tournament.

The decision resulted in a catastrophe. An angry Bron Breakker has persistently wreaked havoc on Monday Night RAW. Ricochet has borne the brunt of the former NXT Champion's wrath. The high-flyer left the arena in an ambulance due to a vicious assault from the former "Dog of NXT."

Therefore, to avoid further collateral damage, Pearce will likely allow Breakker to compete for the MITB contract or give him a fair chance. If he does enter the field, the 26-year-old would be lethal around such weaponry.

#1. "Demon" Finn Balor

WWE dropped a bombshell on Monday Night RAW with a massive tease. During a backstage segment between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, a briefcase with Demon Balor's face was spotted in the background.

This could be more than a random coincidence, as Finn Balor may don the paint again to achieve his ambition of becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Judgment Day has ruled Monday Night RAW, but their unity has taken a hit in the absence of Rhea Ripley. Dom has been occupied with Liv Morgan. McDonagh and Balor have budded heads with Priest, who has assumed the leader's role by himself.

Priest has mistreated his fellow teammates, especially Balor. The Prince has also suffered many defeats recently and severely lacks momentum. It is only a matter of time before he taps into his inner demons again.

Demon Balor could return at Money in the Bank and win the Ladder Match. This would escalate the friction within The Judgment Day and lead to a feud between Priest and Balor.

