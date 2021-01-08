WWE has taken a lot of twists and turns over the past 12 months and the landscape could shift even further in the next 12 months, too.

Starting 2020 in a normal way, WWE went through a lot of uncertain times, as did the entire planet. From empty arenas to the ThunderDome, nobody could have envisioned the year that WWE would end up having. That being said, the current Champions on RAW and SmackDown aren't too far away from the status quo.

The likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Sasha Banks would have been highly expected at the start of 2020 to end the year on top. 2021 could possess more of a change in that regard. With live crowds possibly returning - albeit probably not in full capacity - WWE could have more big moments this year.

Based on the current situation in the company, here is a look at who might end this unpredictable year holding a title in WWE. This article will only cover Championships on RAW and SmackDown, not including the 24/7 Title.

#9 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is the only one that can actively move across brands. It isn't even limited to just RAW and SmackDown, as evidenced by Sasha Banks and Bayley taking the titles to NXT last summer. It seems like the black-and-gold brand will get more involved with the Women's Tag Team Titles.

There will be a Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this year, which would help the division's depth. But before the titles go to NXT, Charlotte Flair and Asuka will likely lose to a team on RAW or SmackDown. It would be smart of WWE to put a proper tag team, like The Riott Squad, over them.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott would be fighting Champions and defend their belts all over the place, before eventually putting over a team from NXT. The one duo that sticks out is Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, both of whom have had solid years. Gonzalez, in particular, has gone from strength to strength.

They would be great as the Women's Tag Team Champions, especially with their dynamic. Kai has impressed as a heel, especially with the menacing Gonzalez as her enforcer of sorts. They are the perfect kind of team to hold the titles and lend them some prestige following the aftermath of the Golden Role Models' reign.