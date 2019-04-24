Predicting every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Nathan Smith

Money in the Bank is fast approaching, and while the rest of the card could be amazing if the WWE book it right, the most exciting part about the PPV is always the MITB Ladder Matches. 8 men vie for the chance to become Mr. Money in the Bank, and with that title, an opportunity at whichever Champion they choose, any time they want, and this title has been used over the years to elevate the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk and others, so it's a very important bout to win.

With the announcement that Alexa Bliss will reveal RAW's MITB competitors next week, we thought we'd take this chance to predict the 8 men that will be competing in the Ladder match come May 19.

Here, I predict every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match:

#8 Smackdown Live - Lars Sullivan

In Money in the Bank ladder match, it's often the high-fliers that can steal the show, but as we saw at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, Sullivan is capable of some impressive spots when ladders are available to him.

The gigantic Sullivan is still quite young in terms of his in-ring skills, but you can see why Vince McMahon is still high on him, given his impressive and domineering physique, so this is the perfect place to allow him to impress.

Sure, it's not often that the monster comes out on top in Money in the Bank, and Sullivan is already 0-1 in ladder matches in WWE, but if the company is that high on him, this could be a shock win. Ultimately, there are more talented and main event ready stars in this match, so it likely won't be Sullivan, but this is a great chance for him to show the WWE Universe and Vince McMahon what he's capable of.

