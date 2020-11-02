Predicting every remaining PPV match from Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship reign

The WWE product has improved quite a bit since moving to the ThunderDome. Several Superstars have stepped their game up, but the recent surge in quality is probably down to Roman Reigns. He returned from a short absence, turned heel, and aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback, a week after making his shocking return at SummerSlam. Things have only gone up from there. He has been sensational as the top dog on SmackDown. His promos, expressions, and movements have been near-perfect so far. The Tribal Chief also looks like a million bucks, ditching his signature vest.

The storyline pitting Reigns against his cousin, Jey Uso, was fantastic and hopefully, WWE can do some similarly enthralling stuff during the rest of his title reign. He should stay as Universal Champion until WrestleMania 37, with the scope for a longer run.

There are several things WWE could do with Roman Reigns' title run from here, with last Friday's SmackDown possibly providing a clue. Anyway, the future seems promising for the Tribal Chief, who is at the top of his game.

This article will look at the likely direction Roman Reigns could go in for every remaining pay-per-view during his Universal Championship reign.

#8 Roman Reigns def. Randy Orton (WWE Survivor Series 2020)

WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, will see all of SmackDown's Champions take on their RAW counterparts. Roman Reigns will likely headline the event opposite Randy Orton, provided he remains the WWE Champion at Survivor Series. Whether it is the Viper, Drew McIntyre, or anybody else, Reigns will be the likely victor anyway.

The Tribal Chief would have an interesting war of words with Orton, with the two of them doing some of the best work of their respective careers at the moment. However, heel vs. heel matches are extremely rare in WWE. That is why Orton is under threat of having a short title reign.

Reigns is set to have a long run with the Universal Title, with several opponents waiting in line for an opportunity at him and his title. He likely will not lose at Survivor Series, although it would be an intense contest between the two world champions.

With storytelling returning to the forefront of WWE's biggest angles, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton can certainly be trusted to make this match a huge deal. And if he faces Drew McIntyre instead, it would be a battle between the two biggest stars created in WWE's modern era. It's a win-win situation for the Universal Champion.