5 Titles that could change hands before WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE's next pay-per-view is Survivor Series, which will once again pit RAW against SmackDown. The two main roster brands have faced off at every Survivor Series pay-per-view since 2016, with NXT being included last year. The bulk of the card has been announced on RAW, with the usual 'Champion vs. Champion' matches happening at the November supershow.

However, while the matches have been announced, a few of them could change. In the past few years, WWE has booked a few title changes in the build-up to Survivor Series, for more attractive matches. 2017's event might be the best example, as three separate switches led to dream matches like Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles and The Shield vs. The New Day.

This year's Survivor Series card could do with one or two alterations, with every match featuring at least one Superstar or team who could be at risk of losing their titles before brand warfare truly begins. While not every 'Champion vs. Champion' match will be changed, a couple of them very well might.

Here are five titles that could change hands during the build to WWE Survivor Series 2020.

#5 The Street Profits could lose the SmackDown Tag Team Championship before Survivor Series

There are a few Superstars who are pretty much guaranteed to keep their Championships until Survivor Series, at the very least, with The Street Profits likely to join them. The current SmackDown Tag Team Champions have a match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to look forward to, although they could lose their titles before the event.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are currently in a feud with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who could very well be the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions. But whether the switch happens before Survivor Series, or after, is anybody's guess.

A match between The Street Profits and The New Day is way more exciting than any involvement from Roode and Ziggler at Survivor Series. While the two heels are unlikely to spoil the party, Survivor Series season is usually filled with surprises, for better or for worse.

If the currently scheduled match does happen at Survivor Series, expect tons of fireworks. Both, The Street Profits and The New Day are great in the ring and as characters. Given the right amount of time, they could possibly steal the show at Survivor Series.