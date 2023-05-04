Predicting every title match at WWE Backlash 2023: Will there be any new champions?

WWE Backlash 2023 will go down in Puerto Rico this Saturday. Fans at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot and those at home watching will witness seven matches. These include three title bouts between superstars from both RAW and SmackDown.

Austin Theory and Bianca Belair will defend their United States and RAW Women’s Championship, respectively, at WWE Backlash 2023. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, will put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line this weekend.

The United States Championship match could change hands at WWE Backlash 2023. Theory won the title in a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at the 2022 Survivor Series premium live event. Bronson Reed is a member of the red brand and might not be able to win the title as the title is likely to feature on SmackDown. As for Lashley, the All Mighty could focus on reforming the Hurt Business in case of a potential loss at Backlash.

The outcome of the RAW Women’s Championship could either go in favor of Bianca Belair or challenger IYO SKY. The E.S.T. and Damage CTRL were drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. Triple H could use Bianca's status as an opportunity to put the title on her opponent, but she is unlikely to lose her first match on the blue brand since the 2023 draft.

The final title match on the card, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, is unlikely to change hands. The circumstances surrounding the ending, however, could force WWE to strip Mami of the title.

Cody Rhodes should move to a new opponent after WWE Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes suffered a stunning loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare then witnessed a betrayal followed by a beat down at the hands of Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania.

The two superstars will meet one-on-one at Backlash this weekend. WWE should end the feud between Cody and Lesnar in Puerto Rico so that the American Nightmare can move to a fresh opponent. Click here to read about five possible opponents for Cody Rhodes after Brock Lesnar.

It remains to be seen which superstar will come out as the victor this Saturday.

Are you excited for Backlash? Let us know in the comments!

